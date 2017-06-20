Usa Today Crossword Answers June 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Oreo filling CREME
Pull a scam on, slangily HOSE
Subway alternative CAB
Some parlor pieces DIVANS
Albert, "the voice of basketball" MARV
Call to a flamenco dancer OLE
Clever sort SMARTCOOKIE
Semi-colon? DOT
Alternatives to Volvos, once SAABS
Where gladiators toiled ARENA
Language that gave us "Kwanzaa" SWAHILI
Some Christmas trees SPRUCES
In a docile manner TAMELY
Oder River, to the Baltic Sea FEEDER
They’re splitsville EXES
Ballet rail BARRE
Quick on the uptake APT
"Always," in poem EER
Put-up ponytail, maybe HAIRBUN
Many a 10-Across CAR
Air pump letters PSI
Looks at lustfully OGLES
"___ From Muskogee" OKIE
Beasts ridden by the Magi CAMELS
Bridge player’s blunder RENEGE
"We Build, We Fight" group SEABEES
Like lasagna or baklava LAYERED
Works with rattan CANES
45’s more-played half, usually SIDEA
Cleopatra’s undoing ASP
"No problemo" PIECEOFCAKE
___ Day (May 1 in Hawaii) LEI
Celestial bear URSA
Harbored, as a grudge NURSED
Publican’s offering ALE
Creator of the GOP elephant NAST
Shows partiality LEANS
Band’s merch table offerings CDS
Salted part of a margarita glass RIM
NASA "walk" EVA
Cattails’ locales MARSHES
Involve by necessity ENTAIL
Aetna and CIGNA HMOS
Tree sacred to the Druids OAK
___ Lanka SRI
"Our Miss Brooks" star EVEARDEN
CIA worker, perhaps CODECRACKER
Without peer ALONE
Often-buggy software versions BETAS
Like a dragon’s skin SCALY
Geisha’s accessory OBI
Regret bitterly RUE
Hard to climb, perhaps STEEP
Tends to, as a handlebar mustache WAXES
1971 Don McLean hit AMERICANPIE
Novi Sad natives SERBS
Cuzco’s land PERU
10-Across riders FARES
Unwelcome mail, perhaps BILLS
Satchel in Cooperstown PAIGE
Trapped, as a cat TREED
Like Will Rogers’ humor HOMESPUN
"A Death in the Family" author AGEE
Good-sized suburban lot ONEACRE
The fin man? ABE
Gas tested for in homes RADON
Sight to behold EYEFUL
La ___ (Milan opera house) SCALA
Stand for a portraitist EASEL
Risk a perjury rap LIE
Sing like Cab Calloway SCAT
Org. in "Michael Collins" IRA
Pothook shape ESS
Simile center ASA
Trivia whiz Jennings KEN
MS. recipients EDS
VIDEO