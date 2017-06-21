Usa Today Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Nosed out EDGED
Woodstock stage array AMPS
Emotional injury SCAR
Kunta ___ ("Roots" role) KINTE
Word on a street-crossing sign WAIT
La ___ Nostra COSA
Pass, as a bill ENACT
Daughter of Sigmund Freud ANNA
Martin who wrote "Money" AMIS
Tony the Tiger’s catchphrase THEYREGRRREAT
"Told ya!" SEE
Humana rival AETNA
Most Three Stooges films SHORTS
A whole bunch SCADS
Prospector’s lucky strike LODE
Garlicky sauce AIOLI
Yield to gravity SAG
What stubborn children have AWILLOFTHEIROWN
All McSorley’s Old Ale House patrons until 1970 MEN
Grillmaster’s wear APRON
Elder son of Isaac ESAU
Welles who broadcast a Martian invasion ORSON
Duck hunter’s bagful DECOYS
Newmark with a classified ad "list" CRAIG
Beantown nine, for short SOX
"Anybody listening?" HELLOOUTTHERE
Perched upon ATOP
Tea served at Starbucks CHAI
Nickel, but not dime METAL
Simone, "the high priestess of soul" NINA
Take the mound HURL
Place for tiki torches PATIO
College applicant, usually TEEN
Beyond repair SHOT
Sharer of spaghetti with Lady TRAMP
Barely obtain, with "out" EKE
Reason to wear earplugs DIN
Swarming annoyance GNAT
Make an impression, in a way ETCH
Can’t stomach DETEST
In the loop AWARE
Luxuriant locks MANE
Troubling sound from an engine PING
Heineken logo STAR
False bomb threats, say SCARES
Orbiter with a nucleus COMET
Like most Turks and some Russians ASIAN
Dreads sporter RASTA
"Of course!" YES
Bicycle spokes, essentially RADII
Bridge coup SLAM
Gordie, "Mr. Hockey" HOWE
Norse god with an eight-legged horse ODIN
Theologian’s subj. REL
Suppress, as information SITON
Marc with the hit "Walking in Memphis" COHN
Tankard filler ALE
Early Jesse Jackson hairdo AFRO
Just fair SOSO
Opponent of "Home," on a scoreboard AWAY
Bearded antelopes GNUS
One of the Florida Keys LARGO
Black ___ (covert missions) OPS
Camcorder button letters REC
Crankcase attachment OILPAN
Homer Simpson outburst DOH
Excused from a final exam, say EXEMPT
"Dee-fense!," e.g. CHANT
Fix, as loose laces RETIE
How hermits live ALONE
One of a circus clown’s props STILT
Phil who sang "Draft Dodger Rag" OCHS
"Nah" UHUH
Source of poi TARO
React like a startled horse REAR
The Sundance Kid’s girl ETTA
Sniper’s asset AIM
Cut off, as a branch LOP
