Usa Today Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Harbor craft TUG
"Star Wars" series sage YODA
Icky buildup CRUD
Distinctive flair ELAN
Repo man’s seizure AUTO
Result of brainstorming IDEA
Plantation family of fiction OHARA
Lord’s home MANOR
Pandora’s boxful EVILS
IMDb.com listings CASTS
Be contingent (on) DEPEND
Ursula, the first "Bond girl" ANDRESS
Nail salon offering, briefly MANI
Gorilla or lemur PRIMATE
Flow back EBB
Saloon instrument PIANO
Daredevil’s apparent lack FEAR
Texas Hold ’em fee ANTE
Over the time limit LONG
Battle of Normandy city CAEN
Dorothy Gale, to Em NIECE
Whodunit writer who created Perry ERLE
Part of a Clue board ROOM
Predator of seals ORCA
Snake’s hollow tooth FANG
Texter’s "Didn’t need to know that" TMI
Threw wide, say ERRED
"You’re something ___!" ELSE
Attack from all sides BESET
Minstrels’ instruments LUTES
Like Cirque du Soleil performers AGILE
Fig. on a PC spec sheet RAM
Leave 50 percent, say OVERTIP
Big name in toy trucks TONKA
Trendy, as clothing CHIC
Trendy berry in smoothies ACAI
Masonic Lodge’s meeting place TEMPLE
Counts, as votes TALLIES
"Not so fast!" STOP
At the summit of ATOP
Cheese in a Greek omelet FETA
Fizzy drink SODA
Hourglass filler SAND
Drill instructor, informally SARGE
Part of a wall frame STUD
Like top sirloin, typically LEAN
"Rainbow" fish TROUT
Vegging out IDLE
Coin in circulation since 2002 EURO
Year-end temp SANTA
Subject of an FBI warning on a DVD MOVIEPIRACY
"Just as I suspected!" AHA
Quarterback sacker, perhaps END
Mix, as musical influences COMBINE
Leave defenseless ENDANGER
"Push-up" garment BRA
Stingray kin MANTA
Monopoly token or Parcheesi pawn GAMEPIECE
Solid yellow billiard ball ONE
Argue, as a court case PLEAD
Cpl., e.g. NCO
Cropped up AROSE
Side dish cooked in a seasoned broth RICEPILAF
Volcano feature RIM
Known in advance FORESEEN
"Draw me" challenge ARTTEST
Having a bug ILL
Big name in jeans LEE
Gives off EMITS
Orchard machine APPLEPICKER
Common street name MAIN
Letter between Delta and Foxtrot ECHO
Not clearly stated VAGUE
Level or bevel TOOL
James who sang "At Last" ETTA
Dental care brand ORALB
Mediator’s skill TACT
Like some inaccurate clocks FAST
