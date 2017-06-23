Usa Today Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Removes, as a hat DOFFS
Developer’s stretch of land TRACT
Fourth notes in major scales FAS
Heep in "David Copperfield" URIAH
With great passion HOTLY
Volcanic spew ASH
"Seinfeld" greeting HELLONEWMAN
Seal, as a deal ICE
Brown of the Food Network ALTON
Dictator’s declaration DECREE
Often-candied tubers YAMS
Herring family member known for its roe SHAD
Brooding birds HENS
"Rules ___ rules" ARE
Agonizing experience HELLONEARTH
In a sense, colloquially KINDA
Responses to indictments PLEAS
Like Mad magazine SATIRIC
More scrumptious TASTIER
No longer an item APART
Gossipy sort YENTA
Poet portrayed in "Il Postino" PABLONERUDA
Rickles of insult comedy DON
Fit for duty ABLE
Mound in the Mojave DUNE
"Shocking" color, perhaps PINK
Find laugh-out-loud funny ROARAT
Not so sickly HALER
Recipe verb ADD
Western New York daily BUFFALONEWS
Wallace of "E.T." DEE
One side at a bargaining table UNION
Tortilla chip flavor NACHO
Sink trap’s shape ESS
Like on-the-books income TAXED
"Your Song" singer John ELTON
"How stupid of me!" DUH
Rock that may yield revenue ORE
Part of an incandescent bulb FILAMENT
Takes a tumble FALLS
Bartender’s measure SHOT
Stanley Cup org. THENHL
Concert ticket datum ROW
Drive-thru convenience, perhaps ATM
Suited up CLAD
Daly with six Emmys TYNE
Not as cloudy FAIRER
Assault on a 26-Down ASCENT
"Good grief!" SHEESH
Rudolph’s prominence NOSE
Pure as the driven snow CHASTE
Tibetan grazers YAKS
Diva’s tour de force ARIA
Peak on the Brenner Pass ALP
No rocket scientist DOLT
Marx with a curly wig HARPO
Org. giving grants to museums NEA
Virtually unflunkable course EASYA
Auto ___ (telemarketing tool) DIALER
McKellen of "The Da Vinci Code" IAN
Reputation, on the street CRED
Circuitous, as a route INDIRECT
Jacket named for a school ETON
What an insignia signifies RANK
"In Cold Blood" author, informally TRU
Mardi Gras event PARADE
Cabins, castles and such ABODES
Blender parts BLADES
Set loose UNHAND
Start a card game DEAL
Word before code or colony PENAL
Share a border with ABUT
Common melt ingredient TUNA
Synonym for "solitary" confined in 17-, 30-, 46- and 61-Across LONE
Restore to working order FIX
Contender, to a champion FOE
Infield partner of What WHO
Cain was the first ever SON
VIDEO