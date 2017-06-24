Usa Today Crossword Answers June 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Flop’s opposite SMASH
Requested a doggie treat, maybe SATUP
Business name abbr. INC
___ word (linguistic invention) NONCE
Jeter’s manager for 12 seasons TORRE
Gasp at a fireworks show OOH
The Gaels’ school IONACOLLEGE
Head-in-hands word WOE
Talk nonsense PRATTLE
Many elite marathoners KENYANS
Big fusses TODOS
Yahtzee category ACES
Sun Valley visitors SKIERS
Wasilla’s state ALASKA
Like Robin Hood’s beneficiaries POOR
Japanese cartoon genre ANIME
Scanned bars, for short UPC
The Tabard in "Canterbury Tales," e.g. INN
"Not fair!" IOBJECT
Whisper sweet nothings COO
___ Friday’s (restaurant chain) TGI
Kite’s claw TALON
Swallow hurriedly GULP
Workers and soldiers, in the ant world CASTES
Mean Joe Greene’s giveaway, in a classic commercial JERSEY
Simon Cowell’s old show, familiarly IDOL
Hirsch of "Lone Survivor" EMILE
"Ay, ___!" (Bart Simpson expletive) CARAMBA
Goes barnstorming, say AVIATES
London’s East ___ END
Morton condiment IODIZEDSALT
Beehive State native UTE
Quench, as thirst SLAKE
Like "Goosebumps" stories EERIE
"As ___ instructions" PER
Breaks, at a ranch TAMES
Dorothy’s visit to Oz was one DREAM
Salon sound SNIP
Othello, e.g. MOOR
"Getting to Know You" singer ANNA
Take off in all directions SCATTER
Composer Berlioz HECTOR
Fifth-century pope called "the Great" STLEO
MapQuest’s parent AOL
Travel like Kirk TREK
Hard-to-resist impulse URGE
Claw alternative, on hammers PEEN
Early event in the presidential race IOWACAUCUS
Peter of Herman’s Hermits NOONE
Bobby Fischer’s game CHESS
Former GM make, for short OLDS
Source of butter, in the Himalayas YAK
Costa Rica’s capital SANJOSE
Rod at a pig roast SPIT
Skull Island simian, for short KONG
Style of Greek architecture IONICORDER
Lender’s security LIEN
Cable channel for cinephiles AMC
Solidify, like Jell-O SET
Having the right stuff ABLE
Decathlete’s implement POLE
Command before "Paste" COPY
"___ my party . . ." ITS
Feedbag morsel OAT
Pompadour sporter of the 1950s GREASER
___ broche (on a skewer) ALA
Jazz jargon JIVE
Said "bos’n" or "cap’n," say ELIDED
Require scraping or salting, perhaps ICEUP
"All hope abandon ye . . ." writer DANTE
Puzzles in cornfields MAZES
Atomizer output MIST
Gaucho’s cattle catcher BOLA
Levine of Maroon 5 ADAM
Subtraction from gross, to a trucker TARE
London Magazine essayist ELIA
Goblet part STEM
___ dollar (1970s coin, informally) IKE
