Usa Today Crossword Answers June 27th 2017

Clue
Solution
First part of a roller coaster ride CLIMB
See 4-Down BLANC
Blue hue SKY
Alvin who choreographed "Revelations" AILEY
Totally befuddled ATSEA
It may follow "you" ARE
Tools for a moonshining leatherworker? STILLANDAWL
Mauna ___, Hawaii LOA
___ fault (excessively) TOA
Gets on the nerves of IRKS
Part of a baseball’s seam STITCH
They’re happy, in fairy tales ENDINGS
Before surgery, informally PREOP
Bill Gates at Microsoft, once (Abbr.) CEO
"My fault!" MEACULPA
Viral videos, e.g. MEMES
Wood in Budweiser fermentation tanks BEECH
Matterhorn, e.g. ALP
Dwarf planet beyond Pluto ERIS
Exercise done in push-up position PLANK
Albatross, symbolically ONUS
Vardalos who voiced "Larry Crowne" NIA
Many Ph.D. exams ORALS
"Well, sor-r-r-y!" SUEME
Woman from hell? DEMONESS
"___ ‘er rip!" LET
Wishful words IHOPE
Futuristic toon family, with "The" JETSONS
Play merrily CAVORT
Heading on a 59-Across folder SENT
Load of bunk LIE
Tuna at a sushi bar AHI
Tool in a glass case? DISPLAYADZE
Brillo alternative SOS
iPhone folder contents EMAIL
Got nosy PRIED
Mr. Potato Head piece EYE
Hangs in the hammock RESTS
Manicurist’s board EMERY
Social stratum among bees or ants CASTE
Came across suddenly, as an idea LITON
Troy story ILIAD
With 6-Across, a man of many voices MEL
Crossword creators’ credits BYLINES
River’s pair BANKS
Ford models of old LTDS
Hard-rock center ASA
Self-service source of printed matter NEWSRACK
Jet Propulsion Lab site CALTECH
Tool for a seagoing carpenter? SALTPLANE
McDonald’s mogul Ray KROC
"Uh-huh" YEAH
Ship on which Medea rode ARGO
Note from a losing gambler IOU
Prettifies, as a petit four ICES
Hammerhead features PEENS
Prix fixe offerings MEALS
Jack Horner’s pie extraction PLUM
Vaulted church area APSE
Heal, as bone MEND
Presque Isle State Park’s lake ERIE
Tool on a Florida workbench? MIAMIVISE
Bored with it all BLASE
Period when a teacher may create a lesson PREPTIME
Baseball scoreboard figure OUTS
Not in stock yet ONORDER
Work as Gutenberg did SETTYPE
"NOW I get it!" OHO
Horne who played Glinda LENA
Takes shape JELLS
Any Platters platter OLDIE
Louis who wrote "My Life in Court" NIZER
Like a fleabag hotel SEEDY
24 cans or bottles, typically CASE
"Hello, sailor!" AHOY
Partner of polish SPIT
Carrier with an Oslo hub SAS
Escort’s offering ARM
