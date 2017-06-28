Usa Today Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Breckinridge of fiction MYRA
Former mayor Eastwood CLINT
Uber alternative CAB
Love, in a Dean Martin classic AMORE
Newcomer on the job HIREE
___ vapeur (steamed) ALA
"The Delta Force" star CHUCKNORRIS
Wimbledon unit SET
Figure that a Kaplan course may improve SATSCORE
Computer bug GLITCH
Minuscule amount IOTA
Huge difference between viewpoints, say CHASM
___ Crunch (Quaker cereal) CAPN
Purina dog food brand ALPO
"A mouse!" EEK
Creatures at Area 51, some believe ALIENS
University professor, e.g. ACADEMIC
Gradually slower, in music (Abbr.) RIT
Repeat, as for emphasis ITERATE
Dizzy Gillespie genre BOP
Revealing, as an evening dress BACKLESS
Mother with a Nobel TERESA
"___ Hate Me" (Spike Lee movie) SHE
"Total War" video game maker SEGA
Torah holders ARKS
Sauce with basil PESTO
Abba who wrote "My People" EBAN
Tuxedo shop worker TAILOR
"The Original Slow Cooker" CROCKPOT
Job for a 55-Across RIP
Hit tune from "Ziegfeld Follies" PEGOMYHEART
Praiseful work ODE
That thing dangling from your palate UVULA
End of an English test, perhaps ESSAY
"Most certainly!" YES
Galileo, by birth PISAN
Like pants with a 36-inch inseam TALL
Un-PC devices? MACS
Jewish youth org. YMHA
Lopsided victory ROUT
Inverse trigonometric function ARCSINE
Like glee club music CHORAL
Predecessors of euros LIRE
Clearance rack abbr. IRR
Sound from a stable NEIGH
Car at a charging station TESLA
One in a playbill list CASTMEMBER
Baldwin who lampoons Trump ALEC
Place for a soak BATH
Big name in kitchen gadgets EKCO
What bad dressers and bland food have in common NOTASTE
"Now it’s clear" ISEE
With 57-Down, soft drink since 1886 COCA
___ up (have a pre-marathon meal) CARB
Elia, to Lamb ALIAS
Devices for 5-Down directors PITCHPIPES
Analyze grammatically PARSE
Mall newsstand KIOSK
Zero, at the World Cup NIL
"Way to go, kid!" ATTABOY
Sandra of "Gidget" DEE
Ernst & Young staffers, for short CPAS
"Happy motoring!" gas brand, once ESSO
Lay the ___ (start a ship’s construction) KEEL
Most malodorous RANKEST
Language of Liechtenstein GERMAN
Absorb, as gravy SOPUP
Fountain into which 6-Down were tossed TREVI
Reason to take Aleve ACHE
Quarterback great Aikman TROY
Elder-care worker AIDE
See 24-Down COLA
"El Condor ___" (Simon & Garfunkel tune) PASA
Like some surgery or testimony ORAL
Texter’s "bye now" TTYL
Astronaut Grissom GUS
