Usa Today Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Happen repeatedly RECUR
Pass receiver’s miscue DROP
Target of a mail filter SPAM
Backspace over, perhaps ERASE
Prefix with plane, to a Brit AERO
Lo-cal, in ads LITE
The Luftwaffe’s Stuka, e.g. DIVEBOMBER
Field of expertise AREA
"I warned you!" SEE
Murderers’ Row teammate of Babe LOU
Oater brawl site, often SALOON
Couple’s banking arrangement JOINTACCOUNT
Many an Indians fan OHIOAN
Hangouts, to this puzzle THEME
Where to get a 48-Across DINER
Black Friday event SALE
PreCheck org. TSA
Common serving platter shapes OVALS
Covert org. in "Argo" CIA
Interrupt on the dance floor CUTIN
DVR button REC
Groups of orcas PODS
Butler who said "And you, Miss, are no lady!" RHETT
Garnish for a deviled egg CAPER
Dessert with air bubbles MOUSSE
Triple-decker lunch CLUBSANDWICH
Cowpoke’s rope LARIAT
" " or "-" particle ION
Wikipedia lacks them ADS
Ever so slightly ATAD
Rite of passage for some 13-year-olds BARMITZVAH
Apportion, with "out" METE
Kurylenko of "Oblivion" OLGA
Nary a soul NOONE
POTUS part (Abbr.) PRES
Secluded valley GLEN
Got in shape, with "up" TONED
Many lipstick shades REDS
Lake bordering four states and a province ERIE
Home to Alley Oop CAVE
"___ the Force, Luke" USE
One of Stonewall Jackson’s men, for short REB
Matt who played Jason Bourne DAMON
Argue against REBUT
Galena, to lead ORE
Upscale car with a coat-of-arms logo PORSCHE
Ski race with gates SLALOM
Spins in ballet shoes PIROUETTES
Employed, as dinnerware ATEON
Should have said MEANT
Ken of "Thirtysomething" OLIN
Opening-day pitcher, typically ACE
Billy, the "Piano Man" JOEL
Scullers’ gear OARS
Country album? ATLAS
Baking-soda-in-the-fridge target ODOR
Home to domesticated insects HIVE
Off the mark INACCURATE
Treat with contempt SCORN
Samaritan’s offering AID
Rides the bench SITS
Hold ’em fee ANTE
Holey, plastic shoe CROC
"Nothin’ doin’!" UHUH
Source of organic fuel PEATBOG
Puts up with ABIDES
Unpaid TV ad (Abbr.) PSA
Skirt often worn with go-go boots MINI
Workshop gripper CLAMP
TTYL part LATER
Song of lament DIRGE
Suffragette, e.g. WOMAN
Door-to-door cosmetics seller AVON
Hamlet or Ophelia DANE
Get rid of SHED
The whole enchilada ALL
Explosive used in fracking TNT
Chaotic scene ZOO
