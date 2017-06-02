Usa Today Crossword Answers June 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Arsonist’s obsession FIRE
Gauchos’ boot attachments SPURS
Elemental unit ATOM
Fail to list OMIT
Hard thing to kick, maybe HABIT
WD-40 Company soap brand LAVA
"Poker Face" singer, casually GAGA
Colosseum center ARENA
Couple gone kaput EXES
"That’s gross!" UGH
Monster or Rockstar ENERGYDRINK
Some house rodents PETRATS
"Gilligan’s Island" shelter HUT
Far from stuffy AIRY
It has 32 men CHESSSET
Inadvisable acts DONTS
Unable to pay SHORT
"Timber!" yeller’s tool AXE
Hard-to-resist impulse URGE
"Gravity" setting SPACE
Word after Keogh or Marshall PLAN
Jughead, to Archie PAL
Like a moonscape STARK
Festival de Cannes highlights FILMS
Horton or Babar ELEPHANT
National Hot Dog Month JULY
Groove left by a Conestoga RUT
Miss greatly PINEFOR
Front part of a gun, say BUSINESSEND
Ab ___ (from the beginning) OVO
Leaving nothing out ATOZ
Party balloon material LATEX
Far from rosy GRIM
Bit of folklore TALE
Plant used to make tequila AGAVE
Peak visible from Taormina ETNA
Backyard structure SHED
They may be garnished or frozen WAGES
"In that case . . ." THEN
Get clouded, as a windshield FOGUP
Collection of pixels IMAGE
Feature of a Pythagorean theorem figure RIGHTANGLE
H, on a fraternity house ETA
Ramshackle digs SHANTY
Reduces, as expenses PARES
App-based car service UBER
Proposer’s offering RING
"Sit tight!" STAYHERE
Civil defense sirens, e.g. ALERTS
Alternative to 7-Down TAXI
Panera Bread fixture OVEN
Scuba gear item MASK
Spock’s prominent pair EARS
Dry mop’s target DUST
Initiation or confirmation RITE
PowerPoint picture, perhaps CHART
Dispose of on "Pawn Stars," perhaps HOCK
Head into battle SALLYFORTH
Word after physical or final EXAM
Bills that will soon honor women’s suffrage TENS
Scammer’s victim DUPE
Like much folklore ORAL
Bridge measure SPAN
Result of a governor’s signature STATELAW
Shag carpet feature PILE
Avoid socially SHUN
Support, as a Kickstarter project FUND
Held dear PRIZED
Puts a whammy on JINXES
Source of irritation PEEVE
Like a Merino OVINE
Citizen of the Eternal City ROMAN
Animals employing bio sonar BATS
Provo’s place UTAH
Body part exposed by a flip-flops wearer SOLE
Story that may span generations SAGA
John Deere logo creature STAG
Understand, as a joke GET
