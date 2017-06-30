Usa Today Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Dunkin’ Donuts beverage, slangily JAVA
Wile E. Coyote’s supplier ACME
Surname at Tara OHARA
Mountaineer’s objective APEX
Credit union offering LOAN
Amass, as a debt RUNUP
Veteran news anchor with five Emmys ROGERMUDD
Lint-collecting navel INNIE
Health buff’s haven SPA
Alley-___ (basketball maneuver) OOP
Corporate catchphrases SLOGANS
Biblical smasher of tablets MOSES
Cheer to a flamenco dancer OLE
Most desirable to collectors, as a rule RAREST
Copier problem PAPERJAM
Cellphone notice ALERT
Runny white cheese BRIE
Traveling trio on some Christmas cards MAGI
Slimy garden pest SLUG
Agronomists’ samples SOILS
Call to the preacher AMEN
It’s struck at a photo shoot POSE
Cargo quantities TONS
Part of a Happy Meal DRINK
Avoiding a pothole, perhaps SWERVING
Diamond surfaces FACETS
Maxim’s target readership MEN
Slow-moving tree dweller SLOTH
The Ninja Turtles, e.g. MUTANTS
Come-as-you-___ party ARE
Org. with body scanners TSA
Make up for a misdeed ATONE
Insect with striped wings TIGERMOTH
"Parade" composer Erik SATIE
Poems with dedicatees ODES
Canal with 35 locks ERIE
Do a shepherd’s annual job SHEAR
Landlocked land’s lack PORT
Bug "caught" by 17- and 59-Across and 10- and 24-Down GERM
Array in the pickle aisle JARS
Each, slangily APOP
Star in Lyra VEGA
Kindling-maker’s tool AXE
"Close, but no cigar" ALMOST
Two-seat auto COUPE
Throwing a hissy fit, say MAD
Stamps out ENDS
Bird with orange plumage ORIOLE
Anti-unemployment protest of sorts HUNGERMARCH
Wintour of fashion ANNA
Leave bankrupt RUIN
Mighty Joe Young and kin APES
Hen’s resting place ROOST
Runs with an easy gait LOPES
Flurry of corporate acquisitions MERGERMANIA
Slinkys, for instance SPRINGS
Sings like Satchmo or Tom Waits RASPS
Give the OK ALLOW
Get extra mileage from REUSE
Is out of sorts AILS
Foxx who played Ray Charles JAMIE
55-Across employee AGENT
Garments in summer storage, perhaps MINKS
Timely benefit BOON
Time spent on duty STINT
Librarian’s gadget DATER
Furniture maker’s overlay VENEER
Bambi’s home FOREST
Traditional Oktoberfest steinful LAGER
Easter service MASS
State with a three-word capital UTAH
Mallgoer’s carryall TOTE
"Don’t take another step!" STOP
Ran like the dickens TORE
Direction on a Tang container STIR
Throaty "beg pardon . . ." AHEM
Altar assent IDO
Memory unit, for short MEG
