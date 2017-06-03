Usa Today Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
First to stab Caesar CASCA
Destiny’s ___ (Beyonce’s former group) CHILD
Faux ___ (misstep) PAS
Elia, to Lamb ALIAS
Blake who composed "Memories of You" EUBIE
Seer’s "gift," for short ESP
Instrument with a zebra design? STRIPEDBASS
Long of "Soul Food" NIA
Like some takeovers or witnesses HOSTILE
Trolley, e.g. RAILCAR
Reaction to poison sumac RASH
Freshen, as a stamp pad REINK
Lash out at ASSAIL
Boot camp, to many ORDEAL
Last part of the Titanic above water STERN
Gooey treat at a cookout SMORE
Took the reins LED
Rifle’s recoil KICK
Odes, sonnets et al. POESY
Belle’s man BEAU
B’way sellout sign SRO
Game with four pawns per player SORRY
Sideshow lady’s growth BEARD
"Genius" channel, for short NATGEO
CBer’s moniker HANDLE
Feast at which "Dayenu" is sung SEDER
Dandelion, to most WEED
Opens on Christmas, say UNWRAPS
Tourist office handout AREAMAP
3D diagnostic machine MRI
Encyclopedia of gumbo thickeners? FACTSONFILE
"Dude," in Jamaica MON
Clear off ERASE
Wrinkle-resistant synthetic ORLON
"Go on . . ." AND
Soft tennis shots DINKS
Hybrid Chevys VOLTS
Johnny who always wore black CASH
Four-part harmony part ALTO
Passe opening for a letter SIRS
"I Am ___" (Jenner reality show) CAIT
"Take two" drug ASPIRIN
Relinquishes, as land CEDES
O’Hare, for United Airlines HUB
Letter-shaped structural beam IBAR
Kudrow of "Friends" LISA
1954 movie starring Brando as Napoleon DESIREE
Clue regarding a missing writing implement? PENCILLEAD
Like the majority of the world’s population ASIAN
Sign of a short circuit SPARK
Line with a Star of David logo ELAL
Place to graze LEA
Domestic squabble? HOMEROW
Sets, as a price ASKS
Use a swizzle stick STIR
Another attempt to start a watch? SECONDWIND
Ship in a 2014 Russell Crowe epic ARK
Like Santa’s cheeks ROSY
Like some wine or wit DRY
In need of Bengay, maybe SORE
___ Grey tea EARL
Weekend rancher DUDE
Fad disc of the 1990s POG
The Cartwright patriarch BEN
Machine-gunned from above STRAFED
Boris, foe of Rocky and Bullwinkle BADENOV
___ Lingus AER
Six-foot sandwich, maybe HERO
Diploma word meaning "highest" SUMMA
Scandal-ridden energy firm of the early 2000s ENRON
Moves gingerly EASES
___-mutuel betting PARI
Digitize, as a photo SCAN
Jimi Hendrix hairdo AFRO
Paper or steel producer MILL
Zillions ALOT
Calligrapher’s collection PENS
"For shame!" sound TSK
