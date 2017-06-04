Usa Today Crossword Answers June 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
French clog SABOT
James Brown’s genre SOUL
Showy flower, for short GLAD
"The Gift of the Magi" plot device IRONY
Jason’s craft ARGO
Robusto! sauce brand RAGU
Have an extremely short day? GETUPANDGOTOBED
Cushioned footstool HASSOCK
Icy treat SNOCONE
Like crudites RAW
Old-style "Phooey!" NERTS
Given to jesting JOCOSE
Regatta competitor ROWER
Be nuts about ADORE
Card game named for an Egyptian ruler FARO
Populous area, for short URB
One buying meat after the "sell by" date? MARKETRISKTAKER
"Ciao!" BYE
Sleuth played by Lorre MOTO
Chariot race locale ARENA
Consider, as options WEIGH
Car radio selection PRESET
Arid part of Israel NEGEV
Word before devil or dog SLY
Over half the world’s coffee ARABICA
All worked up INASTEW
Parallel biographies? DOUBLELIFESTORY
Barely defeat EDGE
Artist’s studio, perhaps LOFT
Problem for Pauline PERIL
Lou who sang "Walk on the Wild Side" REED
Harper of "Tender Mercies" TESS
Kitchen rack item SPICE
Sound that may be heaved SIGH
Figure in apartment ads AREA
Web crawlers, e.g. BOTS
Major financial burden, say ONUS
Proofer’s catch TYPO
Nescafe rival SANKA
Chicago airport code ORD
Fleece-lined boots UGGS
Bird on a Canadian dollar LOON
Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods worker GROCER
Pre-delivery period LABOR
Maxwell Smart, e.g. AGENT
Guys, slangily DUDES
One of the north 40 ACRE
Firm up, as muscles TONE
Ghostly apparitions WRAITHS
Part of a doorframe JAMB
Anita, "The Jezebel of Jazz" ODAY
Granny Smith throwaway CORE
1970s-’80s sitcom planet ORK
"What did I tell you?" SEE
Guesstimate words ORSO
"Iron Chef America" vessel WOK
Twain’s Calaveras County jumper FROG
Luau strings, for short UKES
Surrealist Magritte RENE
German sausage, for short BRAT
Texter’s "I didn’t need to know that" TMI
Hand on deck TAR
"___ we having fun yet?" ARE
Like an otter’s feet WEBBED
Like Mr. Hyde EVIL
Joe of early talk TV PYNE
Ralph who bashed the Corvair NADER
Wane, as support ERODE
HO or O, for model trains GAUGE
They make you appear taller LIFTS
Bob Cousy, for most of his career CELT
Shaving gel additive ALOE
Snakes in hieroglyphs ASPS
Interval from C to D, musically STEP
Bagels, topologically TORI
A brother of Donald Jr. ERIC
Noah of "ER" WYLE
Unsettled issues IFS
