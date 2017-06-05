Usa Today Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Challenger to Trump in 2016 CRUZ
Beneficiaries of the 19th Amendment WOMEN
Quitting hour for many FIVE
Slip ‘N Slide attachment HOSE
Basra native IRAQI
Like some surgery or exams ORAL
Like rectangular-shaped diamonds EMERALDCUT
Drop in the ocean? SINK
Flipped, as a house RESOLD
Makes unwanted advances to, say HARASSES
Potatoes purchase SACK
Taylor of "American Crime" LILI
Winter hrs. in Peoria CST
Component of concrete SAND
1980 chart-topper for Blondie CALLME
With a fresh start ANEW
Delivery door spot, often REAR
Products of planning sessions IDEAS
"Portnoy’s Complaint" author Philip ROTH
To whom a soul may be sold DEVIL
Rascally kids IMPS
Contemporary of Bela in horror BORIS
Entree go-with SIDE
Forceful blow GALE
Comic book fastener STAPLE
Super Monkey Ball creator SEGA
Nikkei Index currency YEN
Faucet word COLD
Model in a bottle, maybe SHIP
Movie series with the Force STARWARS
Source of prophecy ORACLE
The bearded Smurf PAPA
Spoken-word competition POETRYSLAM
Boardroom VIP, briefly EXEC
One who "says," in a game SIMON
Contract detail TERM
The first liquid laundry detergent WISK
Trims to fit, perhaps EDITS
Green-skinned mentor in 57-Across YODA
Mother of Chaz Bono CHER
Surrounder of the Vatican ROME
Gets value from USES
Planes in the Pearl Harbor attack ZEROS
2012 addition to the MLB playoffs WILDCARD
O’Hare’s airport code ORD
Word in supersonic speeds MACH
ERA part EQUAL
Acid used in fertilizer production NITRIC
Archaeology class outing, maybe FOSSILDIG
Controller of the pupil’s size IRIS
Barn roof attachment VANE
Grand Lodge group ELKS
Woeful word ALAS
Jai ___ ALAI
They’re covered by midis KNEES
Atkins Diet taboos, briefly CARBS
Snobbish sort SNOOT
Colorful aquarium fish TETRA
Geena of "The Exorcist" DAVIS
Curtis who ran with Wallace in 1968 LEMAY
Canada’s national tree MAPLE
Krupp family city ESSEN
Sound from a lion tamer WHIPCRACK
Drives a bumper car, say RIDES
Chickens on many egg farms LEGHORNS
At a snail’s pace SLOW
Tick away ELAPSE
Far from stuffy AIRY
R2-D2 or WALL-E DROID
Pale-looking PASTY
Do a spit take SPEW
Roll after landing TAXI
Creatures in Darwinian theory APES
Weigh station visitor SEMI
Egyptian queen, informally CLEO
Ingredient in homemade pie crust LARD
Austen novel made into a movie EMMA
Typical Happy Meal eater TOT
