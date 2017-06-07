Usa Today Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Words of denial NOTME
Hardly any ABIT
Short time, informally JIFF
Strike-calling group UNION
Expert, slangily GURU
Jannings, the first Oscar winner EMIL
Attempt a dangerous task BELLTHECAT
Suffix with hard or soft WARE
Any of the "Scary Movie" movies SATIRE
Window cleaner’s tool SQUEEGEE
Centers of cyclones EYES
Needed a styptic pencil, perhaps BLED
Feature of Frankenstein’s monster SCAR
Terhune title dog LAD
A Mount Rushmore neighbor of Teddy ABE
Chevy’s destination, in "American Pie" LEVEE
Furry topper BEAVERHAT
Bother, to the Bard ADO
Ring-shaped ornamental headband CIRCLET
Let go, informally AXE
Alternative to buckets, in a car BENCHSEAT
Shutterbug’s request SMILE
Dinosaur rider Alley OOP
Weather map feature LOW
Saloon servings ALES
Hypnotic look GAZE
Scattered in a seedbed SOWN
Glassblowers and jewelry makers, e.g. ARTISANS
Flinches or blinks, say REACTS
Coiled garden implement HOSE
"You can keep your attitude!" BELIKETHAT
Many knuckle-walking creatures APES
Give a glowing review to LAUD
Bryson who sang on "Beauty and the Beast" PEABO
Patrol found on the borders of 17-, 34-, 43- and 64-Across BEAT
Muffs a grounder, e.g. ERRS
Arrange, as a blind date SETUP
Worn-down crayons NUBS
Fit for drafting, until 1975 ONEA
Pinball flub TILT
"The Miser" playwright MOLIERE
Journal excerpt ENTRY
The big four-O, for one AGE
Tampa Bay team, for short BUCS
"American Sniper" locale IRAQ
"Swan Lake" garb TUTU
Seller of "bling" JEWELER
Mental picture IMAGE
Gave the 42-Across to FIRED
Head for the hills FLEE
Moccasin’s lack HEEL
___ Field (Brooklyn Dodgers’ home) EBBETS
Buffalo skater SABRE
Bacon purchase SLAB
Transfer by treaty CEDE
Company with a "Beauty for a Purpose" blog AVON
Model airplane adornment DECAL
NYC’s Park or Lex AVE
Canyon effects ECHOES
Some choirboys ALTOS
Spheroids from the sky HAIL
Greased part of a car AXLE
Shirts named for their shapes TEES
Enabler of WWW access ISP
Most comfy COZIEST
Everglades cousin of the elephant MANATEE
Do a shift WORK
Fumble in the dark GROPE
Totally bewildered ATSEA
Turns on the waterworks WEEPS
Ill-fated whaler of literature AHAB
Up to the task ABLE
Word before beer or miss NEAR
Betray inebriation, in a way SLUR
Socialize online CHAT
Forbidden-sounding fragrance TABU
Word in an octagon STOP
TSA agents’ requests IDS
