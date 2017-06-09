Usa Today Crossword Answers June 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today June 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Ring, as church bells PEAL
Unlikely pocket item for Kojak COMB
Ozzy Osbourne’s music, for short METAL
Cathedral recess APSE
It beats nothing PAIR
Emcee’s opening lines INTRO
Control house pets? REINCATSANDDOGS
Reeves of "The Matrix" KEANU
Bibliography abbr. ETAL
He wrote of Roderick Usher POE
Web-footed mammal OTTER
Word before talk or rally PEP
Mazola product CORNOIL
Protein in hair straighteners KERATIN
___ rigueur (literally) ALA
Guy, slangily FELLA
iPod model NANO
Make an omnipotent emperor of? GIVEFREEREIGNTO
Lead-ins to holidays EVES
The sea, to Poseidon REALM
"For sure!" YES
Population per square mile, e.g. DENSITY
Event preceding a move TAGSALE
Number on a foam finger ONE
Common coffee break hr. TENAM
Bit of wordplay from Groucho PUN
Vigor, in music BRIO
Subdued, as colors MUTED
Frightening storm? THERAINOFTERROR
Word in compounds of gold AURIC
Meaty part of a lobster CLAW
Pal of Sawyer FINN
Tried to awaken, perhaps SHOOK
Concerning, on a memo ASTO
Just OK SOSO
Place for a picnic PARK
Blunted blade EPEE
Home to most of us ASIA
Singer-songwriter on "Double Fantasy" LENNON
Tax-season workhorse, for short CPA
Feedbag morsel OAT
Scrooge McDuck, e.g. MISER
Baby sitter’s handful BRAT
Bette of "For the Boys" MIDLER
Put the kibosh on END
Roof option on old Thunderbirds TTOP
2012 movie involving a fake movie ARGO
Take the booby prize LOSE
Cause to shop short, maybe CUTOFF
Mane locale NAPE
One of the old Yankee Stadium’s three TIER
Queen of whodunits ELLERY
May ___, a girlfriend of 4-Down PANG
Like many zoo animals CAGED
Martini garnish OLIVE
22-Across’s "ungainly fowl" RAVEN
Discipline in Bruce Lee movies KARATE
Tucker who sang "Delta Dawn" TANYA
Goal of a recon mission INTEL
Rope with a slipknot NOOSE
"Do the Right Thing" director Spike LEE
Gas brand still found in Canada ESSO
Lively enthusiasm ELAN
"Let’s do it!" IMGAME
Where most cab fares ride INBACK
Polo of "Meet the Fockers" TERI
Blue toons SMURFS
Hammer and sickle TOOLS
School support orgs. PTAS
"Nah" UHUH
"Quo Vadis" emperor NERO
Machu Picchu native INCA
The Dixie Chicks, for one TRIO
Vast stretches of time EONS
Early foe of 007 DRNO
2016 Olympics site, for short RIO
Budgetary excess FAT
Lowest prime number TWO
