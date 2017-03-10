Usa Today Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Made a scene? ACTED
Chronic complainer CRAB
Sticker on a wire fence BARB
Key in a Bogart movie LARGO
Script bit LINE
Skin cream additive ALOE
Offerer of pretzels and pillows FLIGHTATTENDANT
Electric guitarist’s need AMP
Refinery intake ORE
Fess up to ADMIT
Home to Stephen King MAINE
Person of importance SOMEONE
Replenisher of groceries SHELFSTOCKER
Lecture jottings NOTES
Local political district WARD
Compete on eBay BID
Climber’s goal APEX
Silty formation DELTA
Go in ankle-deep, say WADE
By order of PER
"No problem!" SURE
Netflix queue entry TITLE
One who’ll show you to a seat THEATERUSHER
Informal wearables CASUALS
Feelings, informally VIBES
Taken ___ (surprised) ABACK
Whirlpool tub feature JET
He called Frazier a "gorilla" ALI
What 17-, 28- and 43-Across all are WORKERSINAISLES
Sharp side of a blade EDGE
Place to moor COVE
MetLife competitor AETNA
Proof of ownership DEED
Bowled over AWED
Foul-tasting NASTY
Letter before Bravo ALFA
Sailboater’s woe CALM
Journey mileage measurer TRIPMETER
"Which came first?" option EGG
Homer Simpson expletive DOH
Bordeaux wine CLARET
Priest’s ordination, e.g. RITE
Morsel for an aardvark ANT
Quilters’ gathering BEE
Better, in street slang BADDER
San Antonio shrine ALAMO
1998 De Niro thriller RONIN
Midler of "The Rose" BETTE
Cargo quantities TONS
Ratted out NAMED
Trebek with all the answers ALEX
Uncertain factors IFS
"Hit the bricks!" SCAT
New Orleans staple OKRA
Trance-ending sound SNAP
2008 Obama slogan word HOPE
Hatchling in a barn, perhaps OWLET
Additives to a 42-Down BATHSALTS
Taking a break IDLE
Forest forager DEER
"Hamilton" climax DUEL
Gaslight and Big Band, for two ERAS
Like Solomon or Yoda WISE
"Give me your paw!" SHAKE
Rubber ducky’s realm TUB
___ in (like a shirttail, maybe) TUCKED
Made equal EVENED
Hayworth of "Gilda" RITA
Cried like a raven CAWED
Where you live ABODE
Beetle’s boss, in the comics SARGE
Meaningless talk, slangily JIVE
Time for abstinence LENT
Words to an "old chap" ISAY
Color TV pioneer RCA
Start a future crop SOW
Ziering of "Sharknado" movies IAN
"Finding Dory" setting SEA
