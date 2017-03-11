Usa Today Crossword Answers March 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Like a judge, in a saying SOBER
Barn neighbor SILO
Paparazzo’s wares, for short PICS
Greek salad morsel OLIVE
Small brown songbird WREN
Clickable image ICON
HOLEY LIKESWISSCHEESE
Simple, as a process ONESTEP
Links foursome’s reservation TEETIME
"Pulled" limb LEG
Fake-ID carrier, often MINOR
Gossip tidbit, with "the" LATEST
Dine on leftovers, say EATIN
Place to cybershop EMALL
Rombauer of cookery IRMA
NFLer or NBAer PRO
HOLY FITFORSAINTHOOD
Results of "pick-six" INTs TDS
Aches and pains ILLS
Nametag greeting HELLO
Really excited, slangily AMPED
Beat-up old car JUNKER
Indonesia’s easternmost province PAPUA
The Buckeyes’ sch. OSU
Support of a criminal ABETTAL
The "O" in Jackie O. ONASSIS
WHOLLY TOTHEFULLEXTENT
Peseta’s replacement EURO
Surveyor’s calculation AREA
Lehmann of opera LOTTE
Use a mixing stick STIR
Delivery door locale, often REAR
English Derby site EPSOM
Flight school final SOLO
Lena of "Chocolat" OLIN
Triathlete’s vehicle, for short BIKE
Times in classified ads EVES
R&R part REST
Shoplift, say SWIPE
E-file agcy. IRS
"___ we forget" LEST
Ages ago ONCE
Frisbee’s inspiration, supposedly PIETIN
Strand at a ski lodge, maybe ICEIN
Jerry’s pal on "Seinfeld" COSMO
Scornful look SNEER
Mark left by a whip WELT
Prefix with sphere HEMI
Rivera of talk TV GERALDO
Liberals, with "the" LEFT
In the thick of AMID
Pics on skin TATS
2003 Will Ferrell title role ELF
___-mo replay SLO
Kingsley who wrote "Lucky Jim" AMIS
Beachgoer’s goal TAN
Archipelago part ISLE
President before Taylor POLK
Balboa, to Stallone ROLE
Landfill emanation ODOR
"Let ‘er ___!" RIP
Turkey Day day (Abbr.) THU
Coop brooder HEN
Figure at a book signing AUTHOR
Chess player’s "You lose!" MATE
D-Day month JUNE
Hors d’oeuvres spreads PATES
Give or take ABOUT
___ dish (bacteriologist’s vessel) PETRI
Like some "green" energy SOLAR
Way out there AFAR
Act the Pied Piper LURE
Greased part of an auto AXLE
Intersection sign word STOP
Groups of reps, at the gym SETS
Gung-ho about INTO
Cherry throwaway STEM
Shepherd’s workplace LEA
