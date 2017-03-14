Usa Today Crossword Answers March 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Horses running leisurely, say LOPERS
"Buster" or "Mac" alternative BUB
Cut off, as a branch LOP
Sulking INAPET
One of the Trump boys ERIC
"SNL" alumna Gasteyer ANA
Fruit from a Bay Area county? MARINORANGE
Cry from the cornfield CAW
Past one’s prime OLD
Pitchblende, to uranium ORE
___ light (dash indicator) IDIOT
Rowlands of "Another Woman" GENA
Turn into left-wingers? MAKEDEMSOF
Dark place on the way to Hades EREBUS
World Cup cheer OLE
Minimal bit of progress ATOB
Shoulder bag feature STRAP
The Beatles’ meter maid RITA
Citi Field team METS
Lake Nasser’s river NILE
Worker protection org. OSHA
Plastic bag brand GLAD
iPad screen symbol ICON
Longtime Tanglewood director Seiji OZAWA
Flight-related prefix AERO
Place for a pint PUB
Tarzan and others APEMEN
Continue to be painful? STINGSTILL
Primatologist Fossey DIAN
Ill-tempered TESTY
Kiltie’s cap TAM
"___ we there yet?" ARE
"Nothing ___ net" BUT
Comedy routine by the object of Dr. Kimble’s search? ONEARMEDBIT
Play segment ACT
Read the UPC of SCAN
Brunch order OMELET
Drink with dim sum TEA
EST or CST part (Abbr.) STD
Leave the union SECEDE
Name in French porcelain LIMOGES
Ready to react ONALERT
Cowpoke’s pal PARDNER
Prefix with center or dermal EPI
City near Lake Tahoe RENO
Nor’easters, e.g. STORMS
"Maude" star Arthur BEA
Subject of a Keatsian ode URN
Ambitious plans BIGIDEAS
Clothing brand named for a tennis legend LACOSTE
Getting inebriated ONATOOT
What a dog "shakes" with PAW
Relinquish, as land CEDE
Stephen of "The Crying Game" REA
"Wow! That’s incredible!" IMAMAZED
Leaves high and dry ABANDONS
Backyard pond fish KOI
"Rocket Man" singer John ELTON
Some NFL ball carriers FBS
News org. since 1958 UPI
Edit further, perhaps RECUT
Fakes it, as a singer LIPSYNCS
Partner of skip and jump HOP
Methane or ethane GAS
Salad bar staple LETTUCE
Diva’s brief tune ARIETTA
___-Wan Kenobi OBI
Easy to get along with AMIABLE
Got fatigued WEARIED
Original Mouseketeer Funicello ANNETTE
Los ___ (Manhattan Project site) ALAMOS
Classic Pontiac muscle cars GTOS
Copier tray abbr. LTR
Video gone viral, e.g. MEME
Louisville Slugger, for one BAT
"Mangia!" EAT
"Link" missing from 17-, 26-, 53- and 62-Across AND
Boxing Day mo. DEC
