Usa Today Crossword Answers March 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Bit of information DATUM
Hits with a Taser ZAPS
Like the Sabin vaccine ORAL
Napoleon, twice EXILE
"Essays of ___" (Lamb work) ELIA
1-Across on some sports jerseys NAME
NBC News hire of January 2017 MEGYNKELLY
Autostrada auto FIAT
Ukrainian seaport ODESSA
Overhead rails, for short ELS
A big fan of INTO
Horned tempter SATAN
Like a leprechaun ELFIN
Something to cast, in an idiom WIDENET
Calgary Stampede event RODEO
Tough day for Caesar IDES
Wear black, say MOURN
Pina colada need RUM
Spy novelist Deighton LEN
Stir-fry vegetable SNOWPEA
H, on a frat house ETA
Bathroom, briefly LAV
Hosiery fabric LISLE
"Now!" on a memo ASAP
Blow a gasket ERUPT
When to eat oysters, it’s said RMONTHS
Billiards bounce CAROM
Jellyfish attack STING
Bullets and buckshot AMMO
Cleopatra’s killer ASP
Alfred E. of Mad magazine NEUMAN
Triple Crown stats (Abbr.) RBIS
Calcium hydroxide, familiarly SLAKEDLIME
Period after Fat Tuesday LENT
The Green Hornet’s aide KATO
Ancient Greek physician GALEN
Creative endeavors ARTS
Big first for a baby STEP
Clear of files ERASE
Showroom sample DEMO
Chopped down AXED
Buster’s bulldog TIGE
Joyce novel that inspired Bloomsday ULYSSES
One of the smart set MENSAN
Zed, stateside ZEE
Ethan ___ furniture ALLEN
Aspirin unit PILL
"Simon ___ . . ." SAYS
In the database, say ONFILE
Endangered Amazon region RAINFOREST
Stradivari’s mentor AMATI
Admit knowing LETON
Royal Middleton KATE
As a maximum ATMOST
"Show Boat" author Ferber EDNA
Smith who portrayed Ali WILL
Inventor’s flash IDEA
Source of much U.S. coinage DENVERMINT
Media mogul Murdoch RUPERT
Tramcar load ORE
Hogwarts bird OWL
A Four Corners state UTAH
GPS graphics MAPS
Urban renewal target SLUM
Puppy’s bite NIP
Having sharp corners ANGULAR
Places to perch ROOSTS
Source of 30-Down MINE
Unable to relax ONEDGE
Rhea’s role on "Cheers" CARLA
Stoplight color AMBER
Sudden outpouring SPATE
Sets as a price ASKS
Box-spring support SLAT
Kunis of "Black Swan" MILA
Iowa State’s home AMES
Leakes of "Real Housewives" fame NENE
Keystone lawman KOP
VIDEO