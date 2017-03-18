Usa Today Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Missing dog in an Inge play SHEBA
Phishing, e.g. SCAM
Fill-in for a striker SCAB
1972 Elton John hit LEVON
___-mutuel betting PARI
Like auto shop floors OILY
Standing at attention ERECT
Many microbrews ALES
Brigadier general’s insignia STAR
Racking up overtime, perhaps WORKINGLATE
Angst-ridden music genre EMO
Carnival city, for short RIO
Points an accusing finger at RATSON
Greg with four consecutive Cy Youngs MADDUX
Popeye’s nemesis BLUTO
Name after "AKA" ALIAS
Gets the point of SEES
Hang in the balance PEND
"Inked" SPORTINGATATTOO
Needing mending TORN
City retaken in July of 1944 CAEN
Sporty Chevy, for short VETTE
Clumsy as an ox INEPT
Concert halls, e.g. VENUES
Round-buyer’s pickup BARTAB
Ghostly pale WAN
"To a . . ." work ODE
Impossible task, so to speak HERDINGCATS
"J’accuse" author Emile ZOLA
Garmin line ROAD
Author George who was a woman ELIOT
"The Plague" city ORAN
Attend, as an event GOTO
Ruffles potato chip feature RIDGE
Like the Beatles’ Sadie SEXY
Depict with a bias SKEW
Muscle cramp, e.g. SPASM
Did in, as a dragon SLEW
Medal recipient HERO
Partner of anon EVER
Dark German beer BOCK
Corrosion-inhibiting ANTIRUST
Wolfgang Puck eatery SPAGO
Put’s opposite, on Wall Street CALL
Calculus calculation AREA
Regard with suspicion MISTRUST
Brillo alternative SOS
Quotes as a source CITES
Where Bowie fell ALAMO
Justice "Whizzer" White, formally BYRON
Give the thumbs-down to NIX
Post-grace exhortation EAT
Letterman list items TOPTEN
Crow’s-nest locale MAST
Iams competitor ALPO
Christian of fashion DIOR
"Rats!" DARNIT
Sire, biblically BEGET
Like Jack Sprat’s diet LEAN
End, as a losing streak SNAP
Rebuke to Brutus ETTU
Part of a triad NOTE
Is sufficient DOES
North Atlantic hazards ICEBERGS
Emma Peel’s show, with "The" AVENGERS
Casual turndown NAH
Ryder rental VAN
Knuckleheads BOZOS
Love to pieces ADORE
Chill out RELAX
Lehar’s "The Merry ___" WIDOW
Corner piece ROOK
eHarmony.com linkup, perhaps DATE
Bit of film CLIP
Slave girl of opera AIDA
What you’re wearing TOGS
Wind-up watch part STEM
"___ takers?" ANY
VIDEO