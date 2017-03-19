Usa Today Crossword Answers March 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Low man in a doo-wop group BASS
Trumpeting bird SWAN
Eddie Palmieri music SALSA
Maker of TBONZ dog treats ALPO
Sighed words AHME
Many an April birth ARIES
Jet lag is a disruption of this BIOLOGICALCLOCK
Phillips Academy city ANDOVER
Open house visitors PARENTS
"Didn’t I tell you?" SEE
New wings, often ELLS
Any chess piece MAN
Cook in a wok FRY
Collegian sporting a "Y" ELI
Bratty kid in "Blondie" ELMO
Walk with an attitude STRUT
"The Trolley Song" sound CLANG
___ Jordan (hoops great’s nickname) AIR
It can be achieved with nutrition CHEMICALBALANCE
"Chances ___" (Mathis tune) ARE
Innocent and Urban POPES
South America’s "backbone" ANDES
Michael Jordan, for 13 seasons BULL
Neither fish ___ fowl NOR
Do a skit, say ACT
Muesli morsel OAT
Voice of the Apple Watch SIRI
Article in rap titles THA
Academic type SCHOLAR
Hides away STASHES
Gout or headache PHYSICALAILMENT
Interns, for example AIDES
Contents of pods PEAS
River of Normandy ORNE
Totally exhausted SPENT
Negotiator’s skill TACT
Contents of a gym bag GEAR
Alcohol-infused cakes BABAS
Dior dress design ALINE
Name in fine china SPODE
By one’s lonesome SOLO
In a wise manner SAGELY
Move like a dervish WHIRL
Channel for film buffs AMC
Twice-monthly tide NEAP
Part of the pelvis SACRA
Dahl of "Three Little Words" ARLENE
MGM mascot LION
Sunni, to Islam SECT
Sets a price at ASKS
Leave the waiter 100%, say OVERTIP
Thin layer, as of metal LAMINA
Listers on eBay SELLERS
"Jack and the Beanstalk" syllable FUM
DNA test sites LABS
Secure, as a contract LAND
Blind trio of verse MICE
Intake for smelters ORES
Nature’s bandage SCAB
NO ___ TRAFFIC THRU
Fiddler’s tune REEL
Don Corleone, e.g. CAPO
Like Antarctica’s climate GLACIAL
Cold-relief brand CONTAC
Bug in a hobby farm ANT
Unknot or unbuckle LOOSEN
Graffiti creator, e.g. ARTIST
Top invitees ALIST
Asimov of science fiction ISAAC
Common limerick starter THERE
Reddish-brown dye HENNA
Autumn bloom ASTER
Places for peels and wraps SPAS
Shot from the apron, often CHIP
Stevenson’s title villain HYDE
Totally absorbed RAPT
Clean Air Act concern SMOG
Place to graze LEA
VIDEO