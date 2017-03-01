Usa Today Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Word before printer or pointer LASER
Securely closed SHUT
"___ a good one!" HAVE
Full of energy ALIVE
Achilles or Ajax HERO
Got completely correct ACED
Dire Straits hit with the lyrics "I want my MTV" MONEYFORNOTHING
Obedience school command BEG
Texter’s "r" ARE
Halves of diameters RADII
Barely sufficient SCANT
"I think," in texts IMO
Hotel freebie ICE
Howard Cosell, notably SPORTSANNOUNCER
Concert setting VENUE
Speak like Cicero ORATE
Trendy fleece-lined boots UGGS
Artist’s cap, stereotypically BERET
Diana of "The Avengers" RIGG
Locket shapes OVALS
Tubular pasta PENNE
Oscar-winning Roberto Benigni movie of 1997 LIFEISBEAUTIFUL
Santa ___ winds ANA
Barely-passing 52-Across DEE
Transcript figure GRADE
Collegiate Bulldog YALIE
Witchy woman HAG
Justin Timberlake’s label RCA
One can be found at the starts of 17-, 29- and 45-Across USATODAYSECTION
Brazilian soccer legend PELE
Handouts to the poor ALMS
Call off, at Canaveral ABORT
Pyramid scheme, e.g. SCAM
Small Oreo size MINI
Places for picnics PARKS
Meat in many gyros LAMB
Lip balm additive ALOE
Monotonous in cadence SINGSONG
12/24 or 12/31 EVE
Marina del ___, Calif. REY
"Cat" or "hat" sound SHORTA
"___ goes nothing!" HERE
Starbucks vessel URN
"___ big to fail" TOO
"LOL," verbalized HAHA
Like lemon juice ACIDIC
Home to 177 canals VENICE
More "out there" EDGIER
Bleacherites, e.g. FANS
Rainbow ___ (food fish) TROUT
Defoe’s titular castaway CRUSOE
Packed away ATE
Concerning, in law INRE
A drawbridge may span it MOAT
"Law & Order: ___" SVU
Piece in the game Battleship PEG
Like Thor and Loki NORSE
Sea nymph of Greek myth NEREID
AFB part BASE
River of Dresden ELBE
Lower in rank INFERIOR
Bearded zoo animal GNU
Hair-raising stuff GEL
Component of a Skype call VIDEO
Bake sale-sponsoring org. PTA
Off-the-backboard 2-pointers LAYUPS
"Be right with you!" INASEC
"Deck the Halls" syllables FALALA
Longtime rival of Sampras AGASSI
More than suggest URGE
Amazon.com cart unit ITEM
"Amazing Grace," e.g. HYMN
New Year’s projectile, maybe CORK
Victims of kitchen traps ANTS
Hydropower structure DAM
Boxing’s "Louisville Lip" ALI
Tube top? CAP
Not yet filled (Abbr.) TBA
