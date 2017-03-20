Usa Today Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
D-Day beach OMAHA
Make mischief ACTUP
Bowler or boater HAT
Sommelier’s stock WINES
Samsung or Nokia offering PHONE
Put into service USE
It may add a " " to a grade EXTRACREDIT
Org. with Flyers and Jets NHL
Safari park beast RHINO
Spy’s gathering, informally INTEL
Accumulation, as of interest ACCRUAL
Italicize, say STRESS
First word in "Auld Lang Syne" SHOULD
Try again, in court REHEAR
Mark over some Portuguese vowels TILDE
Some centerfold posers NUDES
Opal or onyx GEM
Follower of "ye," often OLDE
Word that can follow the last parts of 17- and 52-Across and 11- and 25-Down CARDS
Sound like a jackass BRAY
R&R part (Abbr.) REC
Kuala Lumpur native MALAY
Mower brand DEERE
Sponge or sea anemone ANIMAL
Involving no one else SOLELY
Presidential middle name DELANO
The University of the South, commonly SEWANEE
Applied 3-in-One to OILED
Colorado ski mecca ASPEN
Islands memento LEI
Sneaky blow SUCKERPUNCH
7-10 split component PIN
System of moral values ETHIC
Like a cloudless sky AZURE
Harley, to a biker HOG
Comes down in buckets TEEMS
Shakespeare’s "___ Andronicus" TITUS
Be in the hole OWE
Cake baker’s buy MIX
Pantry-raiding bug ANT
". . . bells on ___ toes" HER
By and large ASARULE
Month for the Masters APRIL
"Big Brother" host Julie CHEN
Chore list heading TODO
Not multi- UNI
Dress shop section PETITES
New York Jets uniform color HUNTERGREEN
Hibachi residue ASHES
Squeals, so to speak TELLS
Hanging ___ (debris in 2000 election news) CHAD
Influential D.C. lobby NRA
Fur magnate on the Titanic ASTOR
Owner of Easter Island CHILE
Tough task for a salesperson COLDCALLING
Lacking in manners RUDE
The Beatles’ "___ a Woman" SHES
Like Dogpatch or Mayberry RURAL
Whirling water EDDY
Simba’s mate NALA
"Guitar Town" singer Steve EARLE
"That’s baloney!" MYEYE
"Duck Dynasty" wear, for short CAMO
Fleck or Lugosi BELA
Way of thinking MINDSET
Thoroughly mastered DOWNPAT
Glaswegian’s negative NAE
Crystal ball gazer SEER
Lundgren of "Rocky IV" DOLPH
All-vowels song refrain EIEIO
Architectural details, for short SPECS
Result of overexertion, often ACHE
Read superficially SKIM
Beehive State native UTE
Action movie arm UZI
Pecan or almond NUT
Grand ___ (wine phrase) CRU
"___ a real nowhere man . . ." HES
VIDEO