Usa Today Crossword Answers March 21st 2017

Clue
Solution
Spin doctor’s concern IMAGE
Gaudy jewelry, slangily BLING
Brylcreem amount, in ads DAB
UPS alternative FEDEX
Part of a mechanic’s bill LABOR
Dedicatee of Lennon’s "Woman" ONO
Thanksgiving staple SWEETPOTATO
Fleecy boot brand UGG
Less cluttered NEATER
Oath of office need BIBLE
New arrival INFANT
Searcher for Livingstone STANLEY
Woody’s costar in "Zelig" MIA
Plastic user’s burden DEBT
Pot starter ANTE
Badlands formation MESA
Stir up, as sediment ROIL
Phil who sang "Draft Dodger Rag" OCHS
Doesn’t just sit by ACTS
Ogden Nash’s forte VERSE
Slightest bit WHIT
Nimble-fingered DEFT
King David Lounge airline ELAL
"Quo Vadis" emperor NERO
Resistance units OHMS
Takes an axe to HEWS
Corp. honcho CEO
Burrowing rodents MARMOTS
Broke into, as a computer HACKED
Dam on the Nile ASWAN
Far from sunny CLOUDY
Vardalos of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" NIA
Sanitation department service TRASHPICKUP
Paving crew need TAR
Spicy Chinese cuisine HUNAN
Quench, as thirst SLAKE
"What happened next?" AND
Brief tussle SETTO
It’s "fed" by motorists METER
Hypotheticals IFS
Kitten’s cry MEW
Suffix with Gator or Power ADE
Thelma’s player in "Thelma & Louise" GEENA
Offer, as one’s hand EXTEND
Rorschach image BLOT
Subject to a library fine LATE
Letter-shaped construction beams IBARS
"Only kidding!" NOT
"You Raise Me Up" singer Josh GROBAN
Reconfirm for accuracy DOUBLECHECK
Protractor measure ANGLE
Result of a three-putt, often BOGEY
Canape topper PATE
Back from vacation, say INTOWN
"That makes my blood boil!" IMMAD
Flower girl, perhaps NIECE
Opposite of "rewind," on a remote FASTFORWARD
Fish story TALE
Belgian songsmith Jacques BREL
Bar mitzvah reading TORAH
Bronchial woe ASTHMA
Gilligan’s home ISLE
Newcomer on the job HIREE
Honored the anthem STOOD
Three-piece suit part VEST
Billing periods, often MONTHS
Beat to a pulp, slangily WHUP
Penchant for cruelty SADISM
Largest of rays MANTA
___ fusion (kind of restaurant) ASIAN
Hardly sufficient SCANT
Compete in the Tour de France CYCLE
Exam for an aspiring atty. LSAT
"That’s terrible!" OHNO
Wish undone RUE
"Krazy ___" (classic comic strip) KAT
Luau instrument, for short UKE
___ capita income PER
