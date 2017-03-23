Usa Today Crossword Answers March 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Slams into RAMS
Does hip-hop RAPS
Olive Garden offering PASTA
Broken mirror, to some OMEN
Fifty-fifty EVEN
Like Super Bowl numerals ROMAN
Not fooled by ONTO
Suffix for the well-to-do AIRE
Make jubilant ELATE
Gridiron Hail Mary, e.g. FORWARDPASS
Like veggies served with dip RAW
Seemingly unemotional sorts STOICS
Started a hand DEALT
Can’t do without NEEDS
Mouse actions CLICKS
Flow back EBB
Many a newspaper DAILY
Alternative to a text EMAIL
Like the Clampetts, at first POOR
Batch of Brownies? TROOP
Folksy Guthrie ARLO
Twiddled one’s thumbs IDLED
"Animal House" getups TOGAS
Web address component DOT
Sources of aromatic wood CEDARS
Repair-shop stock PARTS
Flannel pattern, often PLAID
Don’t set lofty goals AIMLOW
Part of HRH, at times HER
Five on the Beaufort Wind Scale FRESHBREEZE
Live and breathe EXIST
Far from sociable COOL
State firmly AVOW
Zellweger of "Chicago" RENEE
Natural skin soother ALOE
City near Lake Tahoe RENO
The planets, since Pluto’s downgrade OCTAD
Places to build LOTS
"As ___ on TV" SEEN
Places for urban gardens ROOFS
Response to "Are too!" AMNOT
D.C. rails METRO
Strand, as a winter storm SNOWIN
What no production Corvette has REARSEAT
Like diehard fans AVID
Cop’s collar PERP
"Slammin’ Sammy" of the links SNEAD
Event for select customers PRESALE
"You’ve got mail" ISP AOL
Many an ATM insert SMARTCARD
"Toodle-oo!" TATA
From the top ANEW
Scored 100 on, say ACED
Not as dry as brut SEC
Succotash bean LIMA
Gossip that’s "dished" DIRT
The John B of song, e.g. SLOOP
Drug bust unit KILO
Opening for 11-Down SLOT
Many a Charlton Heston movie EPIC
Act the 14-Across BODE
Attention-grabbing lettering BOLDPRINT
Exercise system with poses YOGA
Not imagined REAL
"The Prodigal Son" and others PARABLES
Selected by an NFL team, say DRAFTED
Show signs of life STIR
Arthurian address SIR
Mascara mishaps SMEARS
Car window stick-on DECAL
Flood zone structure LEVEE
Gas in a layer OZONE
Victors’ shout WEWON
Subway fare? HERO
Biz bigwig EXEC
Jazz jam highlight SOLO
"___, mon" (Scot’s words) HOOT
Red, Yellow or Black SEA
