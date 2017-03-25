Usa Today Crossword Answers March 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Synagogue reading TORAH
Indian-born conductor Zubin MEHTA
Lager alternative ALE
In ___ (unborn) UTERO
Vinyl collector’s buy ALBUM
Use a UV lamp TAN
Movie award first presented in 1944 GOLDENGLOBE
Hall who was Leno’s announcer EDD
"Scram!" SHOO
Twisty path ESS
Cohort of Athos and Porthos ARAMIS
Prima donna’s number ARIA
Louvre Pyramid architect IMPEI
Place to retire BED
Place for fur dealers, once TRADINGPOST
For all to see OVERT
"Chill out!" BECOOL
Enjoy the kiddie pool WADE
French-speaking African land GABON
All tied up EVEN
Old-fashioned scene-opening effect IRISIN
Deliver a keynote, say ORATE
Summer phenomenon in the Arctic MIDNIGHTSUN
Laser beam-chasing pet CAT
Protestant work ___ ETHIC
Machu Picchu’s land PERU
Sedates with a dart gun, slangily TRANKS
Friend of Pooh and Piglet ROO
Like Gulliver, to the Lilliputians HUGE
It’s mostly nitrogen AIR
The present day MODERNTIMES
Moon buggy, briefly LEM
In solitary, say ALONE
Chemically nonreactive INERT
Protestant denomination with Sat. services SDA
They’re taboo NONOS
Needing decryption CODED
Harbor workhorses TUGS
Texter’s "alternately" OTOH
Prepared to fire again RELOADED
Fiery feeling ARDOR
Soil-turning tool HOE
Newsstand wares, for short MAGS
Right-angle bends ELLS
"Veep" channel HBO
Oktoberfest band instrument TUBA
Explorer Vespucci AMERIGO
"Resume speed," on a score ATEMPO
LPGA part LADIES
Writes a Dear John letter, say ENDSIT
Within reach NEAR
More abundant AMPLER
"The Addams Family" cousin ITT
Respond to an ovation BOW
Mendes of "Training Day" EVA
Bring shame to ABASH
Payment card option DEBIT
Religious paintings, e.g. ICONS
Smoking section alternative, once NON
Check, as a horse REININ
Musician’s job GIG
Used an Oreck, say VACUUMED
Incoming-flight fig. ETA
Lepidopterist’s tool NET
Alan who played Severus Snape RICKMAN
"___ of these days, Alice . . ." ONE
Mercury and gallium, for two METALS
"Gave it my best shot!" ITRIED
Greg’s sitcom mate DHARMA
Stratford-___-Avon UPON
Herbivorous heavyweight RHINO
Go it alone SOLO
Former Nevada divorce mill RENO
Assayers’ samples ORES
Richard of "Chicago" GERE
Abbr. on a business sign ESTD
Consigliere’s boss DON
Muscular twitch TIC
