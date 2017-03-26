Usa Today Crossword Answers March 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Fashion designer Bill BLASS
Smooth-tongued GLIB
Part of a wind-up watch STEM
100 kopecks RUBLE
Priest with a prayer wheel LAMA
Hatcher of "Lois & Clark" TERI
Poseidon’s realm OCEAN
Simple Lionel train layout OVAL
Sign over a theater door EXIT
Adult male gorilla SILVERBACK
Brickyard 400, e.g. RACE
Cedar Rapids school COE
Gladiators’ workplaces ARENAS
Dorothy Gale’s state KANSAS
Sal of "Exodus" MINEO
Mosque leader IMAM
Prince William’s alma mater ETON
DVD remote button EJECT
Mortise mate TENON
Dad’s bro UNC
Courtroom drama with Susan Dey LALAW
Plumber’s unclogger SNAKE
Undiluted, at the bar NEAT
Hunter’s garb, for short CAMO
American in Ajijic, Mexico, e.g. EXPAT
Sites of many sprains ANKLES
Mount in the Cascades SHASTA
Early Beatle Sutcliffe STU
Playbill listing CAST
Slam dunk, O’Neal-style SHAQATTACK
Hayworth of "Gilda" RITA
Video-on-demand service HULU
Coffee-and-chocolate drink MOCHA
Ear-related OTIC
Calgary’s prov. ALTA
Page of "Juno" ELLEN
Soft shot, in tennis DINK
Schedule opening SLOT
Any of the buttocks muscles, for short GLUTE
Super Mario ___ BROS
LBJ’s younger daughter LUCI
Biblical "keeper of sheep" ABEL
Slovene or Slovak SLAV
Iroquois Confederacy nation SENECA
The Bard’s theatre GLOBE
Mount St. Helens outflow LAVA
Apple desktop introduced in 1998 IMAC
___ Peninsula (Albania’s locale) BALKAN
Place for a Radio Shack adapter, maybe STEREOJACK
Lyndon Johnson, by birth TEXAN
"Fanny" novelist Jong ERICA
Arachnids found in dust MITES
Baseball’s "Charlie Hustle" ROSE
React to a haymaker REEL
Model builders’ buys KITS
"So be it!" AMEN
"Peter Pan" dog NANA
Steam locomotive feature SMOKESTACK
"Water Lilies" painter Claude MONET
Cuzco dweller of old INCA
StarKist’s Charlie, for one TUNA
Ben Gurion carrier ELAL
Made the scene CAME
Bills depicting Jefferson TWOS
Call to a waiting line NEXT
Brighton "Bye!" TATA
Titled Turks, once PASHAS
Pumpkin pie spice NUTMEG
New England catch SCROD
Land on Hispaniola HAITI
John of "The Addams Family" ASTIN
Baseball catcher’s stance SQUAT
Peanut covering HULL
Range below soprano ALTO
Thruway charge TOLL
LGBT rights org. ACLU
Guitar great Atkins CHET
Welles role based on Hearst KANE
