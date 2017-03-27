Usa Today Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Emmy or Edgar AWARD
Poet who inspired "Cats" ELIOT
7/4 gathering, often BBQ
Riding and roping event RODEO
High-rise unit, perhaps CONDO
Longtime teammate of Babe LOU
Prove useful COMEINHANDY
401(k) alternative IRA
Idyllic setting EDEN
Long, long stretches EONS
Dominated, in sports lingo OWNED
Bundle of energy DYNAMO
Just slightly ATAD
Christian observance celebrated on Feb. 2 CANDLEMASDAY
Clumps of grass TUFTS
Silent greeting WAVE
Cover with flagstone, say PAVE
"So that’s it!" AHA
Raining cats and dogs TEEMING
Stranded motorist’s need TOW
Bonkers LOCO
Carefully written NEAT
Black cats, to some OMENS
Fruity liqueur CHERRYBRANDY
Greyhound rider? FLEA
Size up ASSESS
Some dental records XRAYS
Blacken on a grill SEAR
Walk like an expectant father PACE
Ballpoint brand BIC
Like M&M’s, and an apt description of 17-, 27- and 48-Across CANDYCOATED
Stop waffling OPT
Gas bill basis USAGE
Not merely passing ACING
"Hollywood Squares" symbols XES
1-Acrosses for Best Upset and Best Game ESPYS
Zellweger of "Chicago" RENEE
Flew like a javelin ARCED
"Toy Story" sheriff WOODY
Clio hopefuls ADMEN
Stage, as a historical battle REENACT
"And how!" DOI
Sonic rebound ECHO
Shark’s offering LOAN
Roadside stopovers INNS
Like handymen’s jobs, often ODD
Prius automaker TOYOTA
Sight-unseen social setup BLINDDATE
Dry-as-dust sort BORE
Campus hangout, for short QUAD
Sign element NEON
Builder of paper nests WASP
A sloop has just one MAST
Cry from the pews AMEN
Uncool dude DWEEB
Odom who married a Kardashian LAMAR
"A New Argentina" musical EVITA
Mary Kay competitor AVON
Bows are made from their boughs YEWS
Mineral in tailor’s chalk TALC
"That’s not good" UHOH
Deal with reality FACEFACTS
"Book of Days" New Ager ENYA
Mount Olympus dwellers GODS
Air France hub ORLY
Once-popular social network MYSPACE
Shelter adoptee, e.g. RESCUE
Dealer chaser NARC
Order room service, say EATIN
Embarrassing public to-do SCENE
Marsh growth SEDGE
Gaming console debut of 2001 XBOX
Like yellow bananas RIPE
Onesie fastener SNAP
On pins and needles EDGY
Some roll call votes AYES
Zebroid’s parent, perhaps ASS
Longship propeller OAR
