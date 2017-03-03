Usa Today Crossword Answers March 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Rummy cakes BABAS
Have a longing ACHE
Spiral-cut entrees HAMS
Without peer ALONE
Toy train sound TOOT
Mosque official IMAM
Sporty Mazda MIATA
Automobile trunk, to a Brit BOOT
Doughnuts, geometrically TORI
Board game with pie wedges TRIVIALPURSUIT
Assess, as a tax LEVY
Centaur, in part HORSE
Elephant’s strong suit, it’s said MEMORY
Sidestepped the bouncer, say GOTIN
Remove to a MASH, for short EVAC
TV host after and before Jay CONAN
Without a ___ (broke) SOU
Disney cap features MICKEYMOUSEEARS
Bugling beast ELK
Frames of mind MOODS
Ms. Boleyn ANNE
Lion-colored TAWNY
Wild 3-Down, e.g. TUSKER
Scheming group CABAL
Cause for a lawsuit TORT
Spot where the spine curves inward SMALLOFTHEBACK
Eight minutes per mile, say PACE
Worth an F POOR
In concert ASONE
Bartlett’s abbr. ANON
North 40 unit ACRE
Times to call, in ads NITES
Thomas who drew the Tammany Tiger NAST
Singles bar delivery LINE
Moves carefully EASES
"Batman" fight sound BAM
Touched down ALIT
Sow’s mate BOAR
Skid-preventing, as auto brakes ANTILOCK
Tom of the Miracle Mets SEAVER
Trapped in a corner, say ATBAY
Hard to rattle COOL
Lion tamer’s accessory HOOP
Rebuke to Brutus ETTU
Discovers accidentally HITSON
Affair of the heart AMOUR
Surpasser of Ruth in 1961 MARIS
Clobber, old-style SMITE
Cornell or Columbia’s league IVY
Lorelei’s river RHINE
Viral video, e.g. MEME
Bad to the bone EVIL
Truck with a bulldog symbol MACK
___ two-shoes GOODY
Albatross, symbolically ONUS
Many intro-level class instructors, for short TAS
"Follow me!" CMON
Scored, as a free throw SANK
River of Caen ORNE
Tech support caller USER
Cyber-commerce site EMALL
"That hurts!" YOW
Korean Peninsula locale EASTASIA
Scout’s discovery TALENT
Wingtip’s tip TOE
Suave in manner URBANE
Channel for political junkies CSPAN
Kitchen appliance brand AMANA
Meat-flavored bits at salad bars BACOS
Magi count THREE
Gem from Australia OPAL
Convergence points FOCI
Of two minds TORN
Shelter beds COTS
ACL’s joint KNEE
Pothook shape ESS
