Usa Today Crossword Answers March 4th 2017

Duke it out in practice SPAR
Without a date STAG
Landscaper’s planting SHRUB
Be afflicted with HAVE
Prefix with bytes or bucks MEGA
St. Peter’s Basilica sculpture PIETA
Played for a sap USED
Bow-toting god EROS
Colorado ski mecca ASPEN
Fifteen, to 40 THREEEIGHTHS
Lecherous man-goat SATYR
The slightest degree ONEBIT
Long, long time EON
Reporter’s question HOW
Ms. accompanier SASE
Bro or sis SIB
Enjoyed a banquet DINED
Art class adhesive PASTE
It might reveal a torn meniscus KNEEEXAMINATION
Trims to fit EDITS
Advertising gimmick TIEIN
Tofu source SOY
The Flintstones’ pet DINO
Cub Scout unit DEN
Indy service area PIT
Transitioned smoothly SEGUED
One sans permanent address NOMAD
Body shop offering FREEESTIMATE
Antibacterial drug, informally SULFA
Con ___ (with vigor, in music) BRIO
Minimal bit of progress ATOB
The Joads, e.g. OKIES
Law in the works BILL
51-Across’ home, perhaps TENT
Kind of 67-Across TEPEE
Hawk in the stands, say SELL
Keatsian creations ODES
Boards up SHUTS
Turkish title of old PASHA
Turn aside, as a gaze AVERT
Late-night flight REDEYE
Hook’s henchman SMEE
Polo of "The Fosters" TERI
Bug-eyed AGOG
Reason to get stitches GASH
Warren, the all-time winningest lefty SPAHN
Warns, as a snake might HISSESAT
One bench press, say REP
Salt Lake City collegian UTE
Make taboo BAN
Chips away at ERODES
Help for a stranded motorist TOW
On a need-to-know ___ BASIS
Retort to "Ain’t!" ISTOO
Pint-sized TEENY
Put the kibosh on NIX
Leave no escape for HEMIN
Drooling dog of the comics ODIE
Depot postings, for short SKEDS
The movie "Wordplay" is one INDIE
Word with human or alien BEING
Kid-lit detective ___ the Great NATE
Panera Bread offering PANINI
Cajun crawfish-and-rice dish ETOUFFEE
Small swig NIP
HST’s successor DDE
BLT part TOMATO
Clear of data ERASE
Defeated a la Magnus Carlsen MATED
Do penance ATONE
66-Acrosses to pay DEBTS
Flows back EBBS
Sal’s canal, in a song ERIE
Place for a cooling pie SILL
Motorist’s payout TOLL
Otis of Mayberry, e.g. SOT
Guitar kin, for short UKE
Place for gloss LIP