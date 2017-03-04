Usa Today Crossword Answers March 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Duke it out in practice
|SPAR
|Without a date
|STAG
|Landscaper’s planting
|SHRUB
|Be afflicted with
|HAVE
|Prefix with bytes or bucks
|MEGA
|St. Peter’s Basilica sculpture
|PIETA
|Played for a sap
|USED
|Bow-toting god
|EROS
|Colorado ski mecca
|ASPEN
|Fifteen, to 40
|THREEEIGHTHS
|Lecherous man-goat
|SATYR
|The slightest degree
|ONEBIT
|Long, long time
|EON
|Reporter’s question
|HOW
|Ms. accompanier
|SASE
|Bro or sis
|SIB
|Enjoyed a banquet
|DINED
|Art class adhesive
|PASTE
|It might reveal a torn meniscus
|KNEEEXAMINATION
|Trims to fit
|EDITS
|Advertising gimmick
|TIEIN
|Tofu source
|SOY
|The Flintstones’ pet
|DINO
|Cub Scout unit
|DEN
|Indy service area
|PIT
|Transitioned smoothly
|SEGUED
|One sans permanent address
|NOMAD
|Body shop offering
|FREEESTIMATE
|Antibacterial drug, informally
|SULFA
|Con ___ (with vigor, in music)
|BRIO
|Minimal bit of progress
|ATOB
|The Joads, e.g.
|OKIES
|Law in the works
|BILL
|51-Across’ home, perhaps
|TENT
|Kind of 67-Across
|TEPEE
|Hawk in the stands, say
|SELL
|Keatsian creations
|ODES
|Boards up
|SHUTS
|Turkish title of old
|PASHA
|Turn aside, as a gaze
|AVERT
|Late-night flight
|REDEYE
|Hook’s henchman
|SMEE
|Polo of "The Fosters"
|TERI
|Bug-eyed
|AGOG
|Reason to get stitches
|GASH
|Warren, the all-time winningest lefty
|SPAHN
|Warns, as a snake might
|HISSESAT
|One bench press, say
|REP
|Salt Lake City collegian
|UTE
|Make taboo
|BAN
|Chips away at
|ERODES
|Help for a stranded motorist
|TOW
|On a need-to-know ___
|BASIS
|Retort to "Ain’t!"
|ISTOO
|Pint-sized
|TEENY
|Put the kibosh on
|NIX
|Leave no escape for
|HEMIN
|Drooling dog of the comics
|ODIE
|Depot postings, for short
|SKEDS
|The movie "Wordplay" is one
|INDIE
|Word with human or alien
|BEING
|Kid-lit detective ___ the Great
|NATE
|Panera Bread offering
|PANINI
|Cajun crawfish-and-rice dish
|ETOUFFEE
|Small swig
|NIP
|HST’s successor
|DDE
|BLT part
|TOMATO
|Clear of data
|ERASE
|Defeated a la Magnus Carlsen
|MATED
|Do penance
|ATONE
|66-Acrosses to pay
|DEBTS
|Flows back
|EBBS
|Sal’s canal, in a song
|ERIE
|Place for a cooling pie
|SILL
|Motorist’s payout
|TOLL
|Otis of Mayberry, e.g.
|SOT
|Guitar kin, for short
|UKE
|Place for gloss
|LIP