Usa Today Crossword Answers March 8th 2017

Clue
Solution
Computer user’s shortcut MACRO
Many book jacket blurbs BIOS
Zoo employee, for short VET
Fall hue OCHER
"With parsley," on some menus GARNI
A sister of Zsa Zsa EVA
Packed closely together CHEEKBYJOWL
Letters on a DVR remote REC
Dates regularly SEES
Whirlpool subsidiary AMANA
Sandwich in a pita GYRO
Sari or sarong DRESS
Algerian setting for "The Plague" ORAN
Way underweight SKINANDBONES
RN’s touch, for short TLC
Airline with only kosher meals ELAL
"As clear as mud," e.g. SIMILE
Drag out of bed ROUST
Whom Uncle Sam wanted YOU
Gain entry GETIN
UFO part OBJECT
Celestial bear URSA
Chow down EAT
Fierce way to fight TOOTHANDNAIL
One of four on a Rolls TYRE
The Bard’s theatre GLOBE
Guitar neck attachment CAPO
East African honorific BWANA
Porter who wrote "Night and Day" COLE
Tool for Bunyan AXE
Showing despair HEADINHANDS
(not my mistake) SIC
Suffix meaning "pain" ALGIA
Excessive, as a price STEEP
Sound of admonition TSK
Secluded valley GLEN
Bradshaw of grid fame TERRY
Soft shoes, for short MOCS
Needed a massage, say ACHED
Stadium sound CHEER
Maker of candy "Pieces" REESES
Sitcom alien’s planet ORK
Tijuana’s locale, informally BAJA
Apply, as some patches IRONON
In a positive direction ONWARDS
RSVP part SIL
Brit’s "jolly," stateside VERY
Penultimate fairy tale word EVER
Burrito alternative TACO
Personal trainer’s workplace GYM
___ Fawlty (John Cleese character) BASIL
Lawn figurine GNOME
Lacking detail SKETCHY
Advice columnist Van Buren ABIGAIL
Bill-blocking vote NAY
One way to read or think ALOUD
Late hours, in ads NITE
London Magazine essayist ELIA
Email folder heading SENT
Harness race gait TROT
Timber wolf LOBO
Rabid dog in a King novel CUJO
Brief tussle SETTO
Barista’s vessel URN
Muckraking journalist Ida TARBELL
Carl of "Cosmos" SAGAN
Enya’s genre NEWAGE
Track down LOCATE
Dumb mistake BONER
Respected tribesman ELDER
Closing credits listing CAST
WWII alliance AXIS
Farm stand measure PECK
Deuce follower, often ADIN
Peeples of "Fame" NIA
Best Comeback Athlete award org. ESPY
Broomstick rider HAG
"The buck stops here" monogram HST
