Usa Today Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today March 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Firewood buys CORDS
Eye wolfishly OGLE
Victoria’s Secret purchase BRA
Be of use to AVAIL
Mining camp "money" SCRIP
One of Jeff Davis’ men REB
Comaneci’s seven in the 1976 Olympics PERFECTTENS
Eden evictee EVE
Assayer’s sample ORE
Be too nosy PRY
Sidestep, as a security guard GETPAST
Geological layers STRATA
MMA weapons FEET
Ice skaters’ maneuvers FIGUREEIGHTS
Honda Accord, e.g. SEDAN
Uta of "Key Largo" HAGEN
The Big Band ___ ERA
Methane’s lack ODOR
Scottish estate owner LAIRD
Coxswain’s group CREW
2016 Olympics site, for short RIO
Get extra service from REUSE
Medicinal measures DOSES
Phase for many tots TERRIBLETWOS
A bear encountered by Goldilocks PAPA
In one piece INTACT
Without exception BARNONE
Improve, as steak AGE
"The Simpsons" bartender MOE
Meyers of "Kate & Allie" ARI
Bite-sized confections PETITSFOURS
Tina’s role in "30 Rock" LIZ
Lauder of cosmetics ESTEE
Initial stage ONSET
Whitman of "Parenthood" MAE
Can’t live without NEED
Orchestra section REEDS
Five Families bigwigs CAPOS
For all to see OVERT
More desirable, to a collector RARER
"What’s the ___?" ("So what?") DIF
Was a late riser SLEPTIN
U.N. Day mo. OCT
Dharma’s TV mate GREG
Advance of paper through a printer LINEFEED
Cubs executive Theo EPSTEIN
Breaks from workouts, say BREATHERS
Guns, as an engine REVS
Help in a heist ABET
Muddy digs STY
Mountain goat’s perch CRAG
Hard throw from the outfield PEG
Not close at all AFAR
Name on a moving truck UHAUL
Striker’s demand RAISE
"Snowy" bird EGRET
Arboretum sight TREE
Lumberyard fixtures SAWS
Do a laundry chore SORT
Falco of "The Sopranos" EDIE
Raffle reward, often DOORPRIZE
Israelis’ neighbors LEBANESE
COLA part COST
Unwrap in a hurry RIPOPEN
Kaput DONEFOR
Sought a seat RAN
Parton wears them WIGS
Cause to chuckle AMUSE
Prepared, as an apple for pie CORED
Lab procedures TESTS
ChapStick, e.g. BALM
La Scala highlight ARIA
Kitchen extension? ETTE
Absorbed, as a cost ATE
Roadside bomb, for short IED
Number on a foam finger ONE
VIDEO