Usa Today Crossword Answers May 10th 2017

Clue
Solution
Totally unskilled in BADAT
Farmland yield CROP
Places for rubdowns SPAS
ILX and RLX auto make ACURA
Party with pupu platters LUAU
Air conditioning system component VENT
Clumps of a punk rocker’s hair? GREENHANKS
Volcano near Taormina ETNA
Filming venue SET
Feature of a frog, but not a tadpole LUNG
Top that bares the shoulders HALTER
Flirt’s signal WINK
When life begins, it’s said FORTY
Exiting dreamland WAKING
Movie or restaurant critic REVIEWER
Put up with ABIDE
Gave in CAVED
Paul Bunyan’s feller AXE
Participate in a primary VOTE
Suitless card JOKER
Gambling or smoking, for some VICE
Time of anticipation EVE
Steinway servicer TUNER
Posts for some security guards GATES
Stated clearly DECLARED
Pain in the neck HASSLE
4 x 100-meter race, e.g. RELAY
Knock senseless DAZE
Word in an arithmetic statement EQUALS
"You are ___" (X’s meaning, maybe) HERE
Eastern "way" TAO
Archaeologist’s find RUIN
Attribute of an umpire who’s quick to eject players? SWIFTTHUMB
Gain altitude RISE
Tiny amount IOTA
Off-limits TABOO
Burned up the highway SPED
COLA part COST
Use an Artgum or Pink Pearl ERASE
"Paper or plastic?" items BAGS
Ranch land measure ACRE
Dueling pianos song, e.g. DUET
"___ you for real?" ARE
Bikini wearer’s mark TANLINE
Sword-on-sword sound CLANK
Ladder part RUNG
Tree symbolizing might OAK
Easily influenced sort PUSHOVER
Slender, like many models SVELTE
Trivial downtimes? PETTYWAITS
Rice who writes of vampires ANNE
The sun, for one STAR
Undecided, as a jury HUNG
In need of irrigation ARID
Like lasagna noodles WIDE
Flu symptom FEVER
Signaled "goodbye" WAVED
Preceding, on a page ABOVE
Raptorial bird’s Caribbean vacation? KITECRUISE
Freed of leaves RAKED
Stand out from the crowd EXCEL
Pee Wee in Cooperstown REESE
___ Island (hot dog-eating championship locale) CONEY
Period in the Age of Dinosaurs JURASSIC
Ming Dynasty artifact VASE
Starbucks size TALL
Word in some newspaper names GAZETTE
Showed partiality LEANED
Lorenz who wrote songs with Richard Rodgers HART
Trim, as a steak DEFAT
Botches it ERRS
Remark from Groucho QUIP
Chart-topping tunes HITS
Oktoberfest band instrument TUBA
Tori who sang "Cornflake Girl" AMOS
Woodwind quartet member OBOE
Seek the hand of WOO
Guffaw syllable HAR
