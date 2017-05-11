Usa Today Crossword Answers May 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Give as a reference CITE
Finger-in-the-socket consequence JOLT
"Gone With the Wind," e.g. EPIC
"The Audacity of Hope" author OBAMA
Singer Adams or Brickell EDIE
Task list heading TODO
Recordholder topped by McGwire MARIS
Bioelectric swimmers EELS
Did some weeding HOED
1938 Ronald Reagan movie BROTHERRAT
Basilica feature APSE
Highest value in the Mohs scale TEN
Printer’s blue hue CYAN
Some pigskin transfers LATERALS
Quad Cities resident IOWAN
Just ___ (not much) ATAD
Gold miner’s bonanza MOTHERLODE
Recipients of some 26-Across (Abbr.) FBS
Souped-up Model T’s, say HOTRODS
Monk’s promise of poverty, say VOW
Old man with a scythe FATHERTIME
Had a bawl WEPT
Take a "five-finger discount" STEAL
Pie chart figures PERCENTS
Entrepreneur’s start IDEA
DNA test site LAB
Blacken on a grill CHAR
Rochester, N.Y., to Waterford, Ireland SISTERCITY
Senator/physician Paul RAND
Boys’ choir voice ALTO
Turkish title of old PASHA
River crossed by the Ponte Vecchio ARNO
Like excellent pastrami LEAN
Sling mud at SMEAR
"Ulee’s Gold" insects BEES
Wired on caffeine, perhaps EDGY
Like a baseball’s seams SEWN
Rooster’s topper COMB
Letter-shaped construction beam IBAR
Source of poi TARO
Gave off EMITTED
Give a razzing to JEER
River of Wroclaw ODER
Whitman’s purple bloomer LILAC
Easily irritated TESTY
Most common biofuel ETHANOL
Information, slangily POOP
Fateful day for Caesar IDES
Enigma machine’s output CODE
Potok protagonist Lev ASHER
Win the heart of ENAMOR
What the haughty put on AIRS
Chuckles, informally LAFFS
Baseball scoreboard phrase ATBAT
Wine judge’s asset TASTE
Longtime Mississippi senator Trent LOTT
"Dilbert" or "Doonesbury" STRIP
Like wicker products WOVEN
Rescue from a shelter ADOPT
Semiaquatic salamanders NEWTS
iPhone button HOME
English Channel swimmer Gertrude EDERLE
Didn’t give way HELD
Buns, beehives and bobs HAIRDOS
Skype hardware WEBCAMS
Acts the nitpicker CARPS
Amazon transaction, e.g. ESALE
Felt out of sorts AILED
Chesapeake Bay catch CRAB
Also-ran in a fabled race HARE
Green Gables girl ANNE
Bambi, in adulthood STAG
One of four won by "Rent" TONY
"Gotcha" ISEE
Improvement in relations THAW
Ball or skein material YARN
