Usa Today Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
Around, in dates CIRCA
50-oared ship of myth ARGO
"Pygmalion" playwright SHAW
First-stringers ATEAM
Worth a D, perhaps POOR
Doll word MAMA
Iconic sitcom set in suburbia LEAVEITTOBEAVER
Bigger than big IMMENSE
First word uttered in a confessional BLESS
Discount rack abbr. IRR
Inaugural ball, e.g. GALA
Brit’s buddies MATEYS
Whitewater rafter’s obstacle EDDY
Trail the pack LAG
Tickle pink ELATE
Like most Azerbaijani Muslims SHIA
Better than 15-Across FAIR
Animal used in genetics research LABORATORYMOUSE
Broken mirror, to some OMEN
Part of a fight card BOUT
One of a pentagon’s five ANGLE
". . . ___ any drop to drink" NOR
Cries from some litters MEWS
Blimp-securing rope TETHER
___ gun (builder’s tool) NAIL
Letter after zeta ETA
Hooch holder FLASK
Meriting a (var.) tag, say OBSCURE
Toon from Frostbite Falls, formally ROCKETJSQUIRREL
Having the right stuff ABLE
Iolani Palace island OAHU
Like Willie Nelson’s voice NASAL
Be short of NEED
Shoe ___ (foot-shaped object) TREE
Low, marshy area SWALE
Colombian cartel city, once CALI
Part of a checklist ITEM
Clean, as a pipe bowl REAM
Abode in the comic strip "B.C." CAVE
Grace ender AMEN
More 63-Across APTER
Become inedible, perhaps ROT
Hot tar, e.g. GOO
Eye, to a poet ORB
Word before fry or potatoes SMALL
Yuck it up HAVEALAUGH
Iowa State’s city AMES
Boer and Crimean WARS
Cow-horned goddess ISIS
Half.com’s parent company EBAY
Find new quarters for REHOUSE
Aussie’s greeting GDAY
Fruit often cut into balls MELON
Santa Anna victory site ALAMO
Mormon place of worship TABERNACLE
Prince Harry’s alma mater ETON
"So’s ___ old man!" YER
Mr. Clean target DIRT
Beverage cart’s path AISLE
Garson of "Mrs. Miniver" GREER
Stash overhead STOW
Selection under "Format," in Word FONT
Ill-fated brother in Genesis ABEL
West known for double entendres MAE
Karaoke need MIKE
"The forbidden fragrance" TABU
Sought information ASKED
Chef’s cap TOQUE
Grid great Tarkenton FRAN
Ear or brain part LOBE
Things to confess SINS
Sticking point, in an idiom CRAW
___ Major (Big Dipper’s constellation) URSA
"It’s been ___!" REAL
Vogue competitor ELLE
Stroller rider TOT
Place for pennies or cookies JAR
___-crab soup SHE
VIDEO