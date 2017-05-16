Usa Today Crossword Answers May 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Puccini title role TOSCA
Knock for a loop DAZE
Steal, slangily GLOM
Hoops great whose nickname ends in "q" ONEAL
Air Force heroes ACES
Towed-away auto, maybe REPO
Insignificant vacations? SMALLTIMETRAVEL
Free from bondage SETLOOSE
First-aid kit item IODINE
Prepare Oreos at a fair, say FRY
Plans with copays, in brief HMOS
Town crier’s call HEARYE
Like near beer WEAK
Prefix with med or law PRE
Prenatal test, for short AMNIO
Fair setup TENT
Places to graze LEAS
Turkeys cooked a fairly short time? MEDIUMRAREBIRDS
Blows it ERRS
Light as a feather AIRY
Foxx of "Ray" JAMIE
Chemical in drain cleaners LYE
Disgusting, in kid-speak ICKY
Cause of back spasms STRAIN
"A Hard Road to Glory" author ASHE
Epithet from Scrooge BAH
Broadway opening? SCENEI
Sidewalk-stand buy LEMONADE
Beefy runway walker? LARGESCALEMODEL
Rival of Enterprise and Alamo AVIS
Six-day-a-week delivery MAIL
Elite commando unit ATEAM
Took one’s turn WENT
First word of "The Raven" ONCE
Fires off, as a text SENDS
Give the heave-ho to TOSS
Treater’s words ONME
Boarding pass datum SEAT
Don’t check, bet, fold or raise CALL
"Everyone in this room" ALLOFYOU
Symbol of freshness DAISY
Top spot ACME
Snore symbol ZEE
Mechanic’s figure ESTIMATE
Reunion attendees, briefly GRADS
First name in jeans LEVI
Dentist’s request OPEN
CIA turncoat MOLE
Ran like the dickens TORE
Pull a swindle on ROOK
Oh ___! (candy bar) HENRY
Veronica of "Hill Street Blues" HAMEL
Mani-pedi abrasive EMERY
Wrestler/actor ___ the Giant ANDRE
"How the Other Half Lives" author Jacob RIIS
Too pooped to pop WEARY
___-press (wrinkle-resistant) PERMA
Pie cuts, essentially RADII
Big Bertha’s birthplace ESSEN
Early wheels, for short TRIKE
Pinocchio, at times LIAR
Quality of Rambo or Rocky MACHISMO
"Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head" singer BJTHOMAS
Last two words of "Amazing Grace" ISEE
"___ difference!" SAME
Emotion in emo music ANGST
Ball honoree BELLE
Deli side SLAW
Stalactite site CAVE
Sportscaster Andrews ERIN
Not of the cloth LAIC
Part of a chord NOTE
Yemeni port ADEN
Kaput, as a battery DEAD
"Slippery" trees ELMS
Red Bull buy CAN
