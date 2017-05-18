Usa Today Crossword Answers May 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Dowdy sort FRUMP
Dot on a radar screen BLIP
They’re run up in bars TABS
Like "The Twilight Zone" episodes EERIE
Warrior Dash, for one RACE
Ferry destination, perhaps ISLE
Kitchen utensils buy SPATULASET
Cause of a free throw, often FOUL
Costa del ___ SOL
"Thank Heaven for Little Girls" musical GIGI
Designer of an eponymous tower EIFFEL
Finder’s reward FEE
Fate, informally KARMA
Like the noble elements GASEOUS
Anheuser-Busch, to the Super Bowl SPONSOR
Score before a service break, perhaps ADOUT
Galileo’s birthplace PISA
Leadership org. for females YWCA
Master of a 24-Down LORD
First name in late-night TV CONAN
Figure skater’s maneuver LOOP
Polygon measure AREA
Murray with two Olympic golds in tennis ANDY
Watts of "The Impossible" NAOMI
Rod of "The Twilight Zone" SERLING
Went into a losing streak SLUMPED
Off the sauce SOBER
Dada pioneer Jean ARP
Town square figure, perhaps STATUE
Right-hand person AIDE
Place for a rest cure SPA
Magma, after surfacing LAVA
Clint Eastwood’s role on "Rawhide" ROWDYYATES
Decrease the word count, say EDIT
Ham and Swiss holder ROLL
Hit the roof ERUPT
Ford a shallow river, say WADE
Church recess APSE
Wedding memento VIDEO
Admit guilt, with "up" FESS
Home foreclosure, for short REPO
River to the Caspian Sea URAL
Sch. near Harvard MIT
French automaker with a lion logo PEUGEOT
Toot one’s own horn BRAG
Vision correction surgery LASIK
Diamonds, slangily ICE
Leader of the Lost Boys PETERPAN
Art Nouveau piece with a glass shade TIFFANYLAMP
Starting from ASOF
Down in the dumps BLUE
Stockbroker’s advice, perhaps SELL
In ___ of (replacing) LIEU
Texter’s "If you ask me . . ." IMO
Society with vassals and fiefs FEUDALSTATE
Analyzes, as ore ASSAYS
White-tie affairs GALAS
Be wild about ADORE
More peeved SORER
Kitchen or car wash need SPONGE
Dive like an eagle SWOOP
Christmas carol starter OCOME
BART part RAPID
Like Maine’s Sen. Angus King IND
Capital Down Under CANBERRA
Longtime dance partner of Fonteyn NUREYEV
Chit left in a pot IOU
Word before Luck or Gaga LADY
"A Natural Man" singer Lou RAWLS
Whole bunch SLEW
"I did it!" TADA
Voracious, like a reader AVID
Just sitting around IDLE
Poker variety STUD
Toon skunk Le Pew PEPE
Concerning, on a memo ASTO
Comics caveman Alley OOP
Jackie O’s man, in headlines ARI
