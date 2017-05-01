Usa Today Crossword Answers May 1st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 1st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Worse than fair POOR
Torah holders ARKS
Cries like a kitten MEWLS
Sighed words AHME
What the fourth little piggy had NONE
Sound from Sneezy ACHOO
Screen window displaying prompts (var.) DIALOGBOX
Quick flash of light GLINT
Marathoner’s woe, perhaps SOREFEET
Parts of drum kits SNARES
Org. with Titans and Giants NFL
Cuisine with lemongrass and peanut sauce THAI
Sudden outpouring SPATE
Spot for carved initials TREETRUNK
On a caffeine buzz WIRED
Zellweger of "Bridget Jones’s Baby" RENEE
Pugsley, to Morticia Addams SON
Oklahoma city on the Chisholm Trail ENID
Rock candy, essentially SUGAR
Tollbooth barrier GATE
Hellenic H ETA
SpongeBob’s home OCEAN
Basis of a whodunit CRIME
Decathlon event POLEVAULT
Gregory of "Tap" HINES
Site with restaurant ratings YELP
"Casablanca" pianist SAM
Like a wasp’s nest PAPERY
Judas’ act BETRAYAL
Satanic doings EVILS
Docket entry COURTCASE
"It’s on the level!" NOLIE
Cornell of Cornell University EZRA
51-Down collegians ELIS
Bjorn Borg, for one SWEDE
Stunt pilot’s maneuver LOOP
Red, Black and Yellow SEAS
Goalie’s protectors PADS
State called the "Mother of Presidents" OHIO
Epps of "House" OMAR
Showed mercy RELENTED
Backer on Broadway ANGEL
Kimono or cassock ROBE
Speed unit on the 39-Across KNOT
It sells, in the ad business SEX
Business bigwig MAGNATE
Cream-filled treat ECLAIR
Fan’s sound WHIR
Lacking a mate LONE
Sighters of pink elephants SOTS
Did in, mob-style OFFED
Very steep, as a cliff SHEER
Rent payer TENANT
Win four of four games, say SWEEP
Bean in much chili PINTO
Popular sans-serif typeface ARIAL
Put into alignment TRUEUP
Befitting a monarch REGAL
Bolt, the world’s fastest man USAIN
"I’m innocent!" NOTME
Reflex hammer targets KNEES
Like a snake’s skin SCALY
Pained looks GRIMACES
Keep tabs on OVERSEE
PowerPoint output CHART
It’s closed for the night EYELID
Subway rider’s handful STRAP
Pocket protector inserts PENS
State with assurance AVOW
Carpet feature PILE
Classic kid-vid clown BOZO
Markka’s replacement EURO
"Boola Boola" school YALE
Home to most of Turkey ASIA
Discounted by LESS
"Fantasia" unit CEL
