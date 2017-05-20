Usa Today Crossword Answers May 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Cheap jewelry PASTE
Throw out, as a line CAST
Place to dock QUAY
Amazon.com sales ETAIL
Piedmont wine center ASTI
Twist the arm of URGE
Totaled, as a cost RANTO
Half the "Bang Bang" singing duo CHER
Part of, as a scheme INON
Unnoticed observer FLYONTHEWALL
___-mo replay SLO
Whitman of "The Duff" MAE
Components of alloys METALS
Gloats after a win, say RUBSITIN
U-Haul rental VAN
Alamo rentals AUTOS
Family nickname SIS
Glazier’s unit PANE
Business owner’s policy STRIKEINSURANCE
Headed for overtime TIED
"Hinky Dinky Parlay ___" VOO
Do some tailoring on ALTER
Sprain application ICE
Subjects of nuclear treaties TESTBANS
Unit of angular measure RADIAN
"Crunched" muscles ABS
Not on target OFF
Dunkin’ Donuts buy GROUNDCOFFEE
Corner square in Monopoly JAIL
Dull as dishwater DRAB
Tony Soprano’s outfit MAFIA
Part of A.D. ANNO
Chip’s cartoon partner DALE
Decathlon segment EVENT
Powerful shark MAKO
Part of an Adirondack chair SLAT
Game in some pub leagues DARTS
Postage stamp separators, for short PERFS
To any degree ATALL
Subsidiary of Panasonic SANYO
Puente, "The Mambo King" TITO
CEO of Tesla Inc. ELONMUSK
Secret supplies CACHES
Tennis stadium near Citi Field ASHE
One-pot dinner STEW
Coffee-flavored Italian dessert TIRAMISU
Item made at a bee QUILT
Caterer’s vessel URN
"Many moons ___ . . ." AGO
Cash on the Ginza YEN
Treater’s pickup TAB
Cariou of "Blue Bloods" LEN
___-garde AVANT
Jouster’s weapon LANCE
Villain’s look SNEER
___ rage (juicer’s aggression) ROID
Schoolyard retort ISNOT
"America" contraction TIS
No longer sleeping ASTIR
New York city on the Mohawk UTICA
Like a trapped cat, perhaps TREED
Guys to hang with PALS
50-50 chance EVENODDS
Software on Apple smartphones IOS
Paid, as for a hostage release RANSOMED
La Brea fossil preserver TAR
Certain way to lose money BADBET
"Modern Family" network ABC
Hemispherical home IGLOO
Interviewee’s hope OFFER
Deke on the rink FEINT
Daring deeds FEATS
River of Orsk URAL
"The Lion King" lioness NALA
Bean favored by Hannibal Lecter FAVA
Interfere with, as a radio signal JAM
"SNL" alum Gasteyer ANA
Publicity, informally INK
