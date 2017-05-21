Usa Today Crossword Answers May 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Clue
Solution
Is in agreement JIBES
Nurses at the bar SIPS
Canter or trot GAIT
Dodge, as a question EVADE
Dance done to "Hava Nagila" HORA
"Go back," on a PC UNDO
Seventh in a series of citrus fruits? TANGERINEG
Paint can instruction STIR
Turned out to be ENDEDUP
Female birds with showy mates PEAHENS
Pete, the Beatles’ drummer before Starr BEST
With "my" and 40-Across, frozen waffle slogan LEGGO
Reacted to a tongue depressor GAGGED
Home of St. Francis ASSISI
Like some college walls IVIED
Like milk, in a proverb SPILT
San Francisco’s ___ Hill NOB
Hat trick component GOAL
Mulligatawny seasoning CURRY
See 25-Across EGGO
Rustic stopover INN
Crunchy bits at a salad bar BACOS
Dumpster emission SMELL
"Tommy" rockers THEWHO
Stuck in the attic STORED
Horatio who created Ragged Dick ALGER
World’s fastest shark MAKO
Steve, the first pitcher with four Cy Youngs CARLTON
Geishas’ garments KIMONOS
Sloth’s hangout TREE
Fellow from Saskatchewan’s capital? REGINAGENT
All squared away EVEN
Shoot the breeze CHAT
Pet transporter CRATE
Bering or Borge DANE
Opera redone by Elton John and Tim Rice AIDA
Spartan serf HELOT
Ballet leap JETE
Tennis great Lendl IVAN
44-Across, for one BAND
Slight lead EDGE
Place to sow SEEDBED
Armada units SHIPS
Lithium-___ battery ION
Practice for the SAT, say PREP
Herb in chicken saltimbocca SAGE
Spews, as oil GUSHES
Like Astaire’s career, before Rogers? ANTEGINGER
Picking from a lineup, for short IDING
Many a sculpted work TORSO
Wished undone RUED
Touched the tarmac ALIT
Place for a pint TAPROOM
It’s tied with "Argo" for the shortest name for a Best Picture GIGI
The Bard’s stream AVON
Place to attempt 100-foot putts? GIANTGREEN
Stiffener in a salon GEL
Paul McCartney and Ray Davies SIRS
Like some winks or grins SLY
"No ___ luck!" SUCH
Make goo-goo eyes at OGLE
Emphasized, like some type BOLD
Raven’s call CAW
Angst-ridden music genre EMO
Ernie’s "Sesame Street" pal BERT
"Cast-iron" body part STOMACH
Cosmetician Curtis HELENE
Tattooist’s "canvas" SKIN
Got off the fence ACTED
Cocoon creator LARVA
Japanese dog with a curly tail AKITA
Predator of seals ORCA
Radar’s drink, on "M*A*S*H" NEHI
Folklore fiend OGRE
Patricia of "Hud" NEAL
Not taken in by ONTO
Editor’s 16-Across mark STET
___ about (rove) GAD
