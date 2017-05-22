Usa Today Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Tarzan creator ___ Rice Burroughs EDGAR
Weapon for Katniss Everdeen BOW
Heron or egret WADER
Y-shaped lowercase Greek letter GAMMA
"Little white" statement LIE
Still in the playoffs ALIVE
Sea creature with a double blowhole GRAYWHALE
Bright star in Orion RIGEL
Intense longing YEN
Unclear, like a memory HAZY
Qualified to join Mensa BRAINY
Mudville complement NINE
Searches in Indiana Jones movies QUESTS
Place for firm footing SOLIDGROUND
Self-pitier’s lament WHYME
Quipster’s quality WIT
Popular DVR brand TIVO
Word on a cornerstone ANNO
Revolvers in rotisseries SPITS
God who oversees Valhalla ODIN
Like the Nissan Cube, stylewise BOXY
Badge or cup metal TIN
Ingredient in black jelly beans ANISE
Dental anesthetic, familiarly LAUGHINGGAS
Tough nuts to crack POSERS
"Famous" cookie man AMOS
Word that can follow the first parts of 17-, 25-, 42- and 55-Across MATTER
Uprising at Alcatraz RIOT
Target of PETA paint FUR
Soliloquy speaker ACTOR
Surprise nominee, like Polk DARKHORSE
Christopher who played Superman REEVE
Get ___ of (dump) RID
Deteriorate, as a coastline ERODE
Wrote "mispell," say ERRED
Selena player, familiarly JLO
Befitting a monarch REGAL
Like custard EGGY
Have the backbone DARE
J. Edgar Hoover, e.g., informally GMAN
Poehler of "Sisters" AMY
Dog chew material RAWHIDE
Country club jacket BLAZER
Too suave OILY
Elf-sized WEE
Went at it WARRED
"Doe" or "Roe," commonly ALIAS
Area code component DIGIT
Smooths out EVENS
"You may ___ on it" (Magic 8-Ball answer) RELY
Spend time together, informally HANG
Many sacrifices, in baseball BUNTS
Spock’s portrayer NIMOY
Become a dropout QUIT
DNA collection stick SWAB
"Heaven forbid!" OHNO
Wildcat with tufted ears LYNX
In the red OWING
Sugar cube servers TONGS
Hippie’s "understood" IDIG
Foreign student’s need VISA
Cash register stack ONES
Notable bandmate of Lennon STARR
Apt-sounding papal name PIUS
Barkeep’s question ANOTHER
Looked like a lecher LEERED
Beautician’s creation HAIRDO
"No harm done" IMOK
Indiana hoopster PACER
Water-loving mammal OTTER
Appliance with burners STOVE
Paddock parent MARE
Amtrak necessity RAIL
Creature on a lily pad FROG
Meat-grading org. USDA
Walk like a tosspot REEL
NBA legend Erving, to fans DRJ
Prospector’s find ORE
