Usa Today Crossword Answers May 23rd 2017

Clue
Solution
Setting a world record, say FEAT
Like yesterday’s donuts STALE
Niagara Falls phenomenon MIST
Toon vendor of anvils and TNT ACME
Jackrabbits, actually HARES
Assemblage of ants ARMY
General Mills product in party mix CHEXCEREAL
Comfy corner NOOK
"Kemo Sabe" speaker TONTO
Cook in the microwave ZAP
Watch an entire TV marathon, say BINGE
Ingrid’s role in "Casablanca" ILSA
Feathery accessory BOA
Soup toss-in, perhaps SALTINECRACKER
In a perfect world ATBEST
Place to hibernate LAIR
"___ had it!" IVE
Flower resembling a fleur-de-lis IRIS
"The Hobbit" hero Baggins BILBO
‘Vette roof option TTOP
Defective cherry bomb DUD
Foal’s mother MARE
Santa’s rosy features CHEEKS
Slice on a burger, maybe AMERICANCHEESE
Seek an answer ASK
Mardi Gras follower LENT
Kids around JESTS
It’s unbeatable in war ACE
Gas brand with a triangular logo CITGO
Lie alongside ABUT
Nourishing repast, of which 17-, 26- or 44-Across might be a literal component SQUAREMEAL
Much of it is junk MAIL
Gene, "the singing cowboy" AUTRY
"Enchanted" role for Anne Hathaway ELLA
Mega- or giga- follower BYTE
So last year PASSE
Leave in stitches SLAY
Almanac tidbit FACT
Bat’s navigation aid ECHO
Conclusion from the flock AMEN
Silk and spandex, for two TEXTILES
"Thar ___ blows" SHE
Burroughs’ jungle boy TARZAN
Field of expertise AREA
___ Day (Feb. 29) LEAP
Class for newcomers to the U.S. ESL
Wild and crazy sort MANIAC
Mineral abundant in kale IRON
City skyline obscurer SMOG
Day care attendee TYKE
Gridders with a horseshoe logo COLTS
Porcine tusker BOAR
Avoid taking action SITBACK
Eggy, buttery French bread BRIOCHE
Play chords, perhaps STRUM
Put up with ABIDE
First name in daytime talk ELLEN
Uber alternative CAB
Toys with tails KITES
Summon, as a memory EVOKE
Set units, at the gym REPS
Opera set in Egypt AIDA
One of the Gershwins IRA
Golfers’ bookings TEETIMES
Marple or Piggy MISS
From this moment HENCE
Nursery noisemaker RATTLE
Turns sunny CLEARS
Door frame part JAMB
Site for cyber-bids EBAY
Interviewee’s wear, perhaps SUIT
Blue-green shade AQUA
Salon services CUTS
William with a crossbow TELL
Inaugural ball, e.g. GALA
Big name in skin care OLAY
Drain of energy SAP
Seeded or seedless loaf RYE
