Usa Today Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Clue
Solution
Son of Mufasa SIMBA
"Immediately!" on a memo ASAP
Trash-hauling vessel SCOW
Fragrance named for a narcotic OPIUM
Jared of "Dallas Buyers Club" LETO
Explosion in outer space NOVA
Dead to the world FASTASLEEP
Beyond the horizon, say AFAR
YouTube intrusions ADS
Digital camera feature ZOOM
Trivial matter TRIFLE
Eject abruptly BOOT
Discount shoe chain PAYLESS
Still living EXTANT
Gibson of "Fast & Furious" movies TYRESE
1-Across and Mufasa LIONS
Repair bill listing PARTS
Budgetary limit CAP
Figure-hugging SNUG
Oft-pickled veggies CUKES
Cantina platter item TACO
Home to an embryonic platypus EGG
Wounds at Pamplona GORES
Dunkin’ Donuts worker BAKER
Plum finder of rhyme HORNER
Least likely to betray TRUEST
Grow, as a stalactite ACCRETE
Give two weeks’ notice, say QUIT
Mechanic’s milieu GARAGE
Sunbathe too long BURN
Poke with an elbow JAB
Being pursued by an MP, perhaps AWOL
Asian appetizer SPRINGROLL
Whine like a kitten MEWL
Unfortunate destination for a tee shot TRAP
Lake near Reno TAHOE
Swirl in a stream EDDY
"The Brady Bunch" threesome SONS
Dominated, in sports lingo OWNED
Lounger’s place SOFA
Apple debut of 2010 IPAD
Feel nostalgic for MISS
"Thanks, ___ no thanks" BUT
Warrior women of myth AMAZONS
Ration out ALLOT
Come across as SEEM
Had the early bird special, say ATE
Alternatives to Toaster Strudels POPTARTS
Spiral-shelled creepers SNAILS
Dessert often topped with streusel COFFEECAKE
Track shapes OVALS
Peddler’s offerings WARES
Chimney sweep’s removal SOOT
Dark or marbled loaves RYES
Cherry bomb sound BANG
Funereal piles PYRES
In addition ELSE
Deleting, with "out" XING
Words from a bombing comedian, perhaps TOUGHCROWD
Selfish sort TAKER
Blender setting PUREE
Doesn’t merely pass ACES
Landlocked nation’s lack PORT
They may involve pie eating CONTESTS
Like a tuned piano string TAUT
Eldest of the Brady boys GREG
Revive with smelling salts BRINGTO
How aspirin is taken ORALLY
Chance to spin, roll or draw TURN
Best effort, in sports lingo AGAME
Called like a raven CAWED
Wilde statements? QUIPS
Component of brown rice BRAN
Tommy ___ surgery JOHN
Shower gel additive ALOE
Ran in the wash BLED
Many an Olympic athlete, now PRO
Like clams on the half shell RAW
