Usa Today Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Clue
Solution
FBI investigation, e.g. PROBE
Speed trap device RADAR
Carry-on item BAG
Utter nonsense HOKUM
Inedible orange OSAGE
Questionnaire datum AGE
Words repeated in "Turn! Turn! Turn!" ATIME
Director Kurosawa AKIRA
Prefix with con NEO
God’s gift to Abraham THEPROMISEDLAND
Family reunion attendees KIN
TV’s "Science Guy" NYE
Start a pot ANTE
"Good as gold" et al. SIMILES
Difficult-to-please songstress DIVA
"That’s my cue!" IMON
Presidential oath of office time NOON
"Meet John Doe" director Frank CAPRA
Competed like Usain Bolt RAN
Much of Elton John’s music POPROCK
Stud spot EAR
Newsboy’s cry of yore EXTRA
Command to Fido HEEL
Strauss of denim LEVI
Any of three O.K. Corral figures EARP
Marked, as a jar LABELED
"The Apostle" author Sholem ASCH
Derisive chuckle HEH
It may be tidy or paltry SUM
Official OK STAMPOFAPPROVAL
Part of a Lionel set CAR
Resort isle off the Spanish coast IBIZA
Potions professor at Hogwarts SNAPE
Be under the weather AIL
One of TV’s Crane brothers NILES
TV spot creators ADMEN
Expert, and what’s in motion in 1-, 20-, 40-, 57- and 71-Across PRO
Manxmen, e.g. GAELS
Printer’s copy, briefly REPRO
Excellent, in passe slang PHAT
Philip who wrote "American Pastoral" ROTH
Tom Joad, notably OKIE
Snuffy Smith or Li’l Abner BUMPKIN
TV chef who says "Bam!" EMERIL
What buffalo do, in song ROAM
Invite for coffee, say ASKIN
Oxeye ___ DAISY
"It’s a deal!" AGREED
Use a Kindle, say READ
Cause of a slip, in slapstick BANANAPEEL
Star’s intermediary AGENT
Crystal-lined stone GEODE
Bridge bid, briefly ONENO
A 13-Down may form in this LAVA
King’s address SIRE
Big-picture format IMAX
Monaco casino locale MONTECARLO
Many a JV player SOPH
"Gross!" ICK
Chromite, to chromium ORE
Seasonal ditty NOEL
All-night bash RAVE
Unfit for farming ARID
"Saved" score in golf PAR
Envelope fastener CLASP
Chicago mayor Emanuel RAHM
French newspaper since 1944 LEMONDE
Irrational fear PHOBIA
Tuition check recipient BURSAR
Music royalties org. ASCAP
Flight component STAIR
TurboTax option EFILE
Brownish-green eye color HAZEL
Unwanted engine sound PING
Third-and-long play, usually PASS
Silent-screen siren VAMP
Mimicking sort APER
Lantern-jawed former TV host LENO
