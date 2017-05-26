Usa Today Crossword Answers May 26th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 26th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Hearty enjoyment GUSTO
Places for seaside strolls PIERS
Join the office pool BET
For face value, as a stock ATPAR
Be among the cast of ACTIN
Appendage that a barber might nick EAR
Forefront, as of innovation LEADINGEDGE
Factor in wine pricing AGE
Walks off GOES
Like the worm-catching bird EARLY
More mirthful HAPPIER
Major advances STRIDES
Stereotypically green creatures ALIENS
Like most crossword diagrams SQUARE
The Home Depot array SINKS
Day trip, say JAUNT
Marley or Old Yeller DOG
Gate receipts TAKE
Paper cup brand DIXIE
Minnelli of "Arthur" LIZA
Mind-to-mind messaging, for short ESP
Covered with glassphalt, e.g. PAVED
Leslie of "Gigi" CARON
Tails off ABATES
Whipping up MAKING
Cocktail party trayful CANAPES
Joker and Riddler, to Batman NEMESES
Place for vows ALTAR
Subject of some splicing GENE
"This tastes awful!" UGH
Symbolic barrier named by Churchill IRONCURTAIN
Get the point SEE
Big name in 41-Down, once KODAK
About to explode ANGRY
Miss one’s exit, say ERR
Aids in a caper ABETS
Feed, as a furnace STOKE
Guy’s square dance partner GAL
Sport ___ (versatile vehicle) UTE
Place for pampering SPA
Wee bit TAD
Graph points denoted (0,0) ORIGINS
Restaurant’s summoning device PAGER
Smears frosting on ICES
Approximate flight hr. ETD
Fix, as a horse race RIG
Show contempt toward SNEERAT
Bloom with hairlike growths BEARDEDIRIS
Highest Boy Scout rank EAGLE
Cards above deuces TREYS
Deal-killing responses NOES
BB propellant AIR
Excessive hurry HASTE
El Chapo, to Joaquin Guzman ALIAS
Diamond in Peter Sellers movies, with "the" PINKPANTHER
Chinese lap dog, briefly PEKE
Calamari source SQUID
Composer’s creation TUNE
Jazz combo instruments SAXES
Dances to Cab Calloway music, say JIVES
UV ray-blocking gas OZONE
Factions in turf wars GANGS
Entry on a social calendar DATE
Common summer camp locale LAKE
Topping for deviled eggs PAPRIKA
Tourists’ neckwear, perhaps CAMERAS
Sound at a shearing BAA
Restaurant chalkboard listing MENU
Terse response to "Why?" CAUSE
Horatio who created Tattered Tom ALGER
Vampires’ targets NECKS
Swarming pest GNAT
Stick up ROB
Homage in verse ODE
Blaster’s supply TNT
"Many moons ___ . . ." AGO
Get under the skin of IRK
Bill who sells "Science Is Universal" T-shirts NYE
