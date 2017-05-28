Usa Today Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Heart of ancient Rome FORUM
Game of world domination RISK
Cribbage marker PEG
Japanese dog with a curly tail AKITA
Paul who sang "Puppy Love" ANKA
Toon character ___ E. Coyote WILE
Citrus cocktail made with gin or bourbon LIMERICKEY
In good health HALE
Area sheltered from the wind LEESIDE
Does a lexicographer’s job DEFINES
Social goofball NERD
Do penance ATONE
Finishes second PLACES
Chopin selection ETUDE
Gads about ROVES
Places for mani-pedis SPAS
Lacoste of tennis RENE
Element in meteorites IRON
Without peers ALONE
Big name in polo shirts IZOD
Lady’s escort, for short GENT
Poker chip or puck DISK
New England catch SCROD
Chip away at ERODE
Legendary Chicago cow owner OLEARY
Cathedral topper SPIRE
Importer’s expense DUTY
Skin bordering a fingernail CUTICLE
Starts to snooze NODSOFF
Crude cartel OPEC
U.S. attorney general, 2009-15, and a hint to 16-Across and 15- and 28-Down ERICHOLDER
Partner of rank and serial number NAME
Verdi slave girl AIDA
Museum tour director GUIDE
Overhead rails ELS
Gingery cookie SNAP
Have a feeling SENSE
Take a nosedive FALL
Dust Bowl refugee OKIE
Winter coating RIME
Beehive State natives UTES
Gomer Pyle’s service branch MARINES
5K or 10K participant RACER
Publicity, slangily INK
Depot posting, informally SKED
Danny who played Walter Mitty KAYE
Schroeder’s instrument PIANO
Page of "X-Men" movies ELLEN
V-formation fliers GEESE
Chinese takeout freebie, often WHITERICE
Fateful day for Caesar IDES
Pet Rock or Hula Hoop FAD
Toppled from the throne DEPOSED
Puritanical sort PRIG
Tribal history LORE
Doorbell-ringing cosmetics company AVON
Hockey face-off spot CENTERICE
Neon tetra’s home TANK
"Oh, what’s the ___?" USE
Eluded a tag, perhaps SLID
Pound of poetry EZRA
The Koh-i-___ diamond NOOR
Christian Scientist Mary Baker ___ EDDY
Fuss, to Shakespeare ADO
Devious sorts SLYDOGS
DVR button REC
"Alternatively . . ." to a texter OTOH
High tea goodie SCONE
Stage after larval PUPAL
Tabloid twosomes ITEMS
Open with a church key UNCAP
Places to graze LEAS
Leprechauns’ land, in poem ERIN
Swing on an axis SLUE
One-eyed Norse god ODIN
ATF agents, e.g. FEDS
BOGOF part FREE
Gilbert & Sullivan princess IDA
