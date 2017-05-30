Usa Today Crossword Answers May 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Not all that young OLDISH
Fleischer of the Bush 43 White House ARI
Barbershop sound SNIP
Brunei’s island BORNEO
Source of most moonlight SUN
Seek cover HIDE
Showed contempt for SPATAT
In-the-way item OBSTACLE
Groucho Marx’s role in "The Big Store" WOLFJFLYWHEEL
Drag to court SUE
Brian who composed the Windows 95 startup sound ENO
Board game turn, perhaps SPIN
"Runaway" singer Shannon DEL
Letter-shaped gripper CCLAMP
Peter who cartooned for the New Yorker ARNO
Abrasive stuff GRIT
Places for some office-building cafes ATRIA
Rain jackets and such FOULWEATHERGEAR
Musical with the song "Buenos Aires" EVITA
Goon squad member THUG
Treater’s phrase ONME
Pass along, as gossip RETELL
Angst-ridden music genre EMO
In love with oneself VAIN
Left-winger, for short LIB
"Incidentally," to a texter BTW
Food product depicting a bow tie-clad gentleman UNCLEBENSRICE
Heaven on earth PARADISE
Stuck at a dead-end job, say INARUT
Pundit’s piece OPED
Word in French surnames DES
Lady Liberty’s green coat PATINA
Talking head’s delivery NEWS
Extra NBA periods OTS
Pool members of yore STENOS
Like no-longer-used words, in a dict. OBS
___-eared rabbit LOP
Gunslinger’s dare DRAW
Passionate about INTO
Group that got bin Laden SEALS
Sundae topping HOTFUDGE
Starting-date phrase ASOF
Currency in Red Square RUBLE
On the same page, so to speak INSYNC
Deposed ruler granted asylum by Carter SHAH
"Well done!" NICE
Run at a red light IDLE
Sunburn aftermath PEEL
Like a roomy garage TWOCAR
Show contempt for JEERAT
Less of a risk SAFER
Solve, as a geometry problem PROVE
The majority of Greenlanders INUIT
Nick of "Lorenzo’s Oil" NOLTE
Flexible, like a ballerina’s body LITHE
No. 2 exec in most states LTGOV
Staples Center, e.g. ARENA
Little Havana’s city MIAMI
Emoticon element, for short PAREN
Hitches, as a ride THUMBS
Like Avila, Spain WALLED
Self-indulgent acts EGOTRIPS
Drive in Freudian theory LIBIDO
Attack from all sides BESET
Be successful in WINAT
In the know about UPON
Mane locale NAPE
Sports team on the Thames CREW
Young Scots LADS
Pursuer of Nitti NESS
Blanchett of "Elizabeth" CATE
March 17 slogan word ERIN
Game with Draw Two cards UNO
Profs’ aides, for short TAS
