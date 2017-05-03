Usa Today Crossword Answers May 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
America’s Cup vessel YACHT
Structure with a keystone ARCH
Plod through mud SLOG
Survey question option OTHER
Lawn pest MOLE
In the pink WELL
Mr. Clean target GRIME
Numeric keypad symbol PLUS
Lounge lizard’s look OGLE
McKellen who played Gandalf IAN
High-speed transport BULLETTRAIN
Creator of Roo and Rabbit MILNE
A whole bunch OODLES
Tended to, as a hedge PRUNED
Did a ditty SANG
"Friends" character Geller ROSS
Like Lex Luthor EVIL
Off-center ASKEW
One of Mayberry’s Taylors OPIE
Uses a wrecking ball on RAZES
Elsa’s sister in "Frozen" ANNA
Factions of faiths SECTS
Barbershop call NEXT
They’re made after being used BEDS
Slathered frosting on ICED
From square one AFRESH
"Homeland" actress Danes CLAIRE
Go at a snail’s pace CREEP
Tim Kaine, in 2016 RUNNINGMATE
In days past AGO
Lady of Camelot ENID
Pucker-producing SOUR
Was overfond of, with "on" DOTED
"The ___" (bar order, perhaps) SAME
Not conned by ONTO
Keyboard shortcut MACRO
Prehistoric predator, briefly TREX
Tackle shop buy REEL
Anesthetic of yore ETHER
One on a bed of nails, perhaps YOGI
First razor with a pivoting head ATRA
Idle talk, slangily CHINMUSIC
Stitched border HEM
Tweeter’s output, in a stereo TREBLE
More than sufficient AMPLE
Pack of 50 pennies, say ROLL
Game in which Mr. Boddy is a victim CLUE
Charlton who headed the NRA HESTON
Weapon on an Oscar statuette SWORD
Copier paper size LEGAL
Skateboarder’s leap OLLIE
Secluded valleys GLENS
Outranked by UNDER
Attire for Marc Antony TOGA
Hawaii’s spot in an atlas, often INSET
All U.S. Open golf champions since 1934 PROS
Mountain climber’s lifeline ROPE
Evaluated, with "up" SIZED
Haley, a claimed descendent of Kunta Kinte ALEX
Gadget with an iron rooster VANE
Buffalo skater SABRE
Repair item for torn jeans, perhaps KNEEPATCH
Pulls the plug on ENDS
Hamper contents WASH
First-stringers do it START
iPhone assistant SIRI
Bleep out CENSOR
What a bark or meow may mean FEEDME
Cockatoo topper CREST
Word before eclipse or cycle LUNAR
Japanese cartoon genre ANIME
Reference book section INDEX
Wassailer’s tune CAROL
No longer around GONE
TV-silencing button MUTE
Richard of "Chicago" GERE
Garlic quality ODOR
Granola bit OAT
