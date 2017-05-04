Usa Today Crossword Answers May 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Conks on the noggin BOPS
Fleece-lined boots UGGS
Vampire hunter’s weapon STAKE
Word preceding hygiene or testimony ORAL
Just For Men covers it GRAY
Lout, in Canada HOSER
Flat-topped formation MESA
Many a John Wayne movie HORSEOPERA
Like a wimp’s spouse, often BOSSY
Vegas casino, familiarly CAESARS
Butler at Tara RHETT
Kon-Tiki Museum city OSLO
Grand ___ (wine label words) CRU
Hammer-throwing deity THOR
User of French chalk TAILOR
"___ So Shy" (Pointer Sisters hit) HES
Bedouin chief EMIR
Patsy who sang "Sweet Dreams" CLINE
It buried Pompeii ASH
Where a hard hat is worn JOBSITE
Inserted coins in, as a meter FED
Name on a tractor DEERE
Sonic the Hedgehog’s company SEGA
Final curtain END
Scatters, as seed STREWS
Raise the hackles of RILE
Schiller ode subject JOY
Prefix with gram or graph TELE
49 percent owner of Virgin Atlantic DELTA
Furtively 67-Across STEALIN
Book after Jonah MICAH
Playgoer’s memento TICKETSTUB
Name in kitchen utensils EKCO
Butler’s invitation ENTER
Celestial bear URSA
Words that may precede the first words of 18-, 40- and 62-Across and 3- and 32-Down GETA
Hacienda drudges of old PEONS
Got a gander of EYED
Tend to the batter STIR
Flop on stage BOMB
Creme-filled treat OREO
Gridder who may record sacks PASSRUSHER
Cut sharply, as prices SLASH
"Disgusting!" UGH
Miracle-___ (garden products brand) GRO
Long-jawed fish GAR
Food service company on the Fortune 500 SYSCO
It goes through eyelets SHOELACE
Garden product sometimes sold in cubic yards TOPSOIL
On the briny ASEA
Graham, TV’s "Galloping Gourmet" KERR
Regency and Victorian, for two ERAS
Marco Polo’s heading EAST
"Is it soup ___?" YET
Chicago Cubs president Epstein THEO
The pyramids, essentially TOMBS
Litter from paper ballots CHADS
Put back to 000 RESET
Choir’s place RISER
Safety item also called a Mae West LIFEJACKET
Bridge bid, briefly ONENO
Helen who sang "I Am Woman" REDDY
Like a zeppelin, as opposed to a blimp RIGID
Purveyors of fine watches JEWELERS
Story that’s "spun" TALE
Done over, as a photo RETAKEN
Feature of some skirts SLIT
"Nightmare" street ELM
Occur afterward ENSUE
Cheryl who appeared on three Swimsuit Issue covers TIEGS
Armstrong’s fourth word from the moon’s surface STEP
Trident part TINE
Prefix meaning "outer" ECTO
Start of a play ACTI
Frosty coating HOAR
Take a stab at TRY
Play for a sap USE
Good, in street lingo BAD
