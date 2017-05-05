Usa Today Crossword Answers May 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Usa Today May 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Cry from a crib MAMA
Grub or maggot LARVA
Striker’s bane SCAB
Hand-wringer’s word ALAS
From square one AGAIN
Serve from a tap POUR
Upheavals that result in juntas COUPSDETAT
Alan of "The Blacklist" ALDA
Stamp out END
River of Leeds AIRE
Submit, as an application HANDIN
Does a slow burn SEETHES
Go-go dancers’ skirts MINIS
Many Eng. degrees BAS
Wield great influence HOLDSWAY
___ of Christ (the pope) VICAR
Spot for a dozing cat, maybe SILL
Roll-call call HERE
Bachelor’s last words IDO
Relevance APTNESS
Have a bug AIL
Operates a seeder SOWS
Tramp’s attire RAGS
Invoice line TOTAL
Tuna sold by StarKist ALBACORE
Affectionate sound COO
Deliver a keynote, say ORATE
Danger signal REDFLAG
"Who’ll volunteer?" ANYONE
Pre-dinner twinge, perhaps PANG
Texter’s "I think" IMO
"Walking in Memphis" singer Marc COHN
Center of local government COUNTYSEAT
Mountain goat’s perch CRAG
Trace of color TINGE
Europe’s most active volcano ETNA
"LA Ink" creations, for short TATS
More shrewd SLYER
What 17- and 59-Across and 11- and 33-Down are each "bundled up" in COAT
Medieval war clubs MACES
In seclusion ALONE
Wife of Ned Flanders, on "The Simpsons" MAUDE
Nile Valley menace ASP
They’re first, in a phrase LADIES
Stone ___ (cavemen) AGERS
Miles per gallon, e.g. RATE
Itinerary word VIA
Mounds made by workers ANTHILLS
Predominant language in Miami SPANISH
Fear-induced reaction COLDSWEAT
Bavaria-based carmaker AUDI
Muffin option BRAN
Much of North Africa SAHARA
"Not to mention . . ." AND
Awaiting scheduling, briefly TBA
Beauty marks MOLES
Gate hardware item HINGE
Diva’s chance to shine ARIA
Cheerleading routine YELL
Border-crossing card, e.g. VISA
Symbol of immunity, on "Survivor" IDOL
Line dancer’s topper COWBOYHAT
Rubbernecker’s look STARE
Keeps out of harm’s way PROTECTS
Like a stick-in-the-mud STODGY
South Seas wraps SARONGS
Response to a punch, in comics OOF
Campbell’s unit CAN
Creme’s place, in an Oreo CENTER
Where the buffalo roam, in song RANGE
Be dishonest with LIETO
Whirlpool subsidiary AMANA
Suggested subtly GOTAT
Bank statement no. ACCT
Roberts in the Romance Writers Hall of Fame NORA
Like the runt of the litter PUNY
Driller’s paydirt OIL
Brief time, briefly SEC
